A restaurant in the Toronto area was closed and a public health investigation launched after several people became seriously ill after eating food from the restaurant.

A suspected poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ontario has left at least 12 people seriously ill, four of whom are in intensive care in hospital, and health experts say the culprit could be a substance sometimes used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region Medical Officer, told CBC Toronto on Tuesday that all patients who fell ill after eating at the Delight Restaurant & BBQ over the weekend are “doing well” and are expected to recover.

The York Region Health Department’s investigation is ongoing, and no definitive conclusions can yet be drawn as to what exactly caused their illness, Pakes said. But their symptoms point to the possibility that they have ingested aconite, sometimes called wolfsbane or the queen of poisons, which is derived from a particular plant genus.

The substance affects the nerves that control the muscles of the body, resulting in numbness of the face and extremities, severe gastrointestinal disturbances and, in some cases, an irregular heartbeat. If ingested in large enough quantities, aconite can cause fatal cardiac arrhythmia.

Dr. David Juurlink, head of clinical pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Toronto, said symptoms usually appear within minutes or hours of aconite ingestion. Jurlink did not personally treat any of those who fell ill in this case, but said he spoke directly to colleagues who fell ill. According to him, all the patients seem to have eaten the chicken dish at the restaurant.

York Public Health is currently testing various samples taken from the restaurant, which is currently closed. Peiks said the owners are fully cooperating with the investigation and there is no reason to believe the poisoning was intentional.

He pointed to a recent case in British Columbia where aconite was mistakenly mixed with ground ginger root. These two substances look the same.

Pakes said he expects to receive additional updates to the public later today or in the coming days, at the latest.

Anyone who has dined at the restaurant or ordered takeout or delivery is asked to throw away any food from the restaurant.