Suspended Florida Attorney Sues Gov. Ron DeSantis to Get His Job Back

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (right) and Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren (left) in Tampa, Florida after Warren was removed from office by DeSantis. Warren vowed to fight his suspension due to his pledge not to enforce the state's 15-week ban on abortion and to support sex reassignment treatment for minors.

MIAMI. Florida Attorney is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis for removing him from office.

Earlier this month, DeSantis fired Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren. The Republican governor said he acted because of statements signed by Warren in which he promised not to prosecute people for violating abortion restrictions or a law that prohibits gender-sensitive child care.

Warren filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, alleging that the governor violated his First Amendment right to free speech. Although he advocated abortion rights and gender-affirming health care, Warren took no action on these issues, and there were no backlogs in his office. Warren was twice elected State’s Attorney, and Warren says DeSantis violated his right to free speech and canceled the election by his actions.

“There’s a lot more at stake than my job,” Warren said at a news conference in Tallahassee.

Warren says DeSantis also violated Florida law by wrongfully removing him from office for political reasons.

“The powers of the governor are not unlimited,” Warren said.

He asks the court to reverse DeSantis’ order and reinstate him as a state’s attorney. And he set up a legal defense fund.

DeSantis appointed a district judge to replace Warren, at least temporarily.

The governor fired other elected Democratic officials, including Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, for his department’s failure to respond to the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting four years ago.

Six years ago, the then governor. Rick Scott, now a US senator, took dozens of death sentences from the Orlando state’s attorney after she said she would not seek the death penalty. But he did not remove her from office.

DeSantis’ office did not respond to Warren’s lawsuit. Depending on what happens in court, Warren’s removal from office could also be considered by the State Senate. The Florida Senate is likely to delay the action until the trial is over.

