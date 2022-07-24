New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The New York Police Department released video Sunday morning showing a man crossing a street in the Bronx when a car made a sharp turn and knocked him into the air, before being robbed by residents.

Police are now looking for the suspects, who they say robbed the pedestrian around 6:40 a.m. local time.

“Wanted for Robbery: Do you know these people? At 6:40am on 7/23/22, in front of 898 E 169 St in the Bronx, the suspects struck a 39-year-old man with a car, then proceeded to take his property by force,” the NYPD tweeted.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact their 800-577-TIPS phone hotline or via Twitter.

The video shows a black car cutting a corner so sharply that it veered off the road and sent him flying into the air when it hit the 39-year-old victim. After landing on the ground, he was virtually motionless when another person saw someone remove the object from his person, and then search his body, even flipping him onto his back.

At one angle, the same concern can be shown parked nearby while the alleged theft takes place.

Fox News reached out to the NYPD for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

According to the New York Post, police described three suspects: two who robbed the victim and one who stayed in the car.

The victim was in critical condition and was being treated at a nearby hospital after emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported him to the facility.