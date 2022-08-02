New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A former Con Barber accused in the shooting death of an Indiana police officer wrote a song about killing cops and called his parents and girlfriend on FaceTime while fleeing the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II is accused of shooting the 24-year-old U.S. Army veteran, who was a police officer, during a traffic stop near the intersection around 2 a.m. Sunday. state Route 37 and County Road 1000 N, according to authorities.

Shahnawaz’s last radio call indicated the driver of the white Buick Lacrosse “had a gun,” according to the affidavit.

Additional Ellwood police officers and Madison County deputies arrived and found him in his patrol car with a gunshot wound.

Police recovered 36 bullet casings and said the car was riddled with bullet holes.

An ambulance took Shahnawaz to nearby Mercy Hospital, where EMS personnel noticed his handgun was still in its holster. From there, a helicopter took him to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where police said he was pronounced dead from two gunshot wounds to the head and multiple other wounds to his body.

“Based on the severity of the trauma to Officer Noah Shahnawaz’s body, it is unclear how many times he was shot,” the affidavit said.

A Hamilton County deputy spotted Buick about 25 minutes after Shahnawaz’s last radio call and began chasing him, according to the affidavit.

Deputies threw down “stop sticks” and slashed at least one tire, but the circles kept driving until Fishers police, who joined the chase, disabled the car with a PIT maneuver.

Police found a rifle with a high-capacity magazine in the car, according to the affidavit.

Circles faces charges of murder, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm, court records show.

According to court documents, police learned from interviews with the parent and girlfriend that Bords owned a barbershop 25 miles away in Marion, called Webb’s Cut Care.

Police visited the building and spoke to a man who lived in an upstairs apartment, who told them that the boards were “members of the Black Hebrew Israelis” and “made a recorded song stating that if he was ever caught by the police, he would kill them.” will kill.”

Police executed a search warrant at the barber shop and found a loaded magazine and black Hebrew Israeli-related pamphlets.

Boards has an extensive criminal history that includes battery with a deadly weapon and several prior felony firearm charges, according to court records. Prosecutors filed a notice of intent to seek habitual offender status on Monday.

According to the Indianapolis-based, Sunday’s shooting was not the first time he had fired on police officers. WTHR, which republished the file video His 2006 arrest on Monday appeared to stem from a car chase in which police said he fired six shots at a patrol car while fleeing officers. Indianapolis police allegedly seized a handgun and an AK-47 rifle from his car.

Boards are being held without bonds on fresh charges.

On Monday evening, the community held a prayer vigil for Shahnawaz.