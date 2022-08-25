off
A Washington state sheriff’s deputy was injured Wednesday night in a head-on collision with a suspected drunken driver, authorities said.

Officials say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. A wounded sheriff’s deputy works for the King County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident happened in Snohomish County. State Route 2 was completely shut down around 9 p.m. as authorities investigated the crash scene.

The driver who struck the deputy's vehicle has been charged with DUI.

(@wspd7pio/Twitter)

Washington State Patrol trooper Jacob Kennett wrote on Twitter, “This stretch of road will be closed while units investigate.”

Kennett also shared that the deputy suffered a serious hand injury and “possible additional injuries.”

“The driver of the other vehicle involved is currently under arrest for DUI,” Kennett confirmed.

Authorities shut down a Washington state road Wednesday night to investigate a crash involving a deputy.

(@wspd7pio/Twitter)

“The investigation is still ongoing and we appreciate your patience,” Kennett added.

No other details about the crash or the suspect were immediately available.