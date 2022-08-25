New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Washington state sheriff’s deputy was injured Wednesday night in a head-on collision with a suspected drunken driver, authorities said.

Officials say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. A wounded sheriff’s deputy works for the King County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident happened in Snohomish County. State Route 2 was completely shut down around 9 p.m. as authorities investigated the crash scene.

Washington State Patrol trooper Jacob Kennett wrote on Twitter, “This stretch of road will be closed while units investigate.”

Kennett also shared that the deputy suffered a serious hand injury and “possible additional injuries.”

“The driver of the other vehicle involved is currently under arrest for DUI,” Kennett confirmed.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we appreciate your patience,” Kennett added.

No other details about the crash or the suspect were immediately available.