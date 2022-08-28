New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Sacramento, Calif., police officer underwent surgery Saturday night after being stabbed in the right arm by a suspect, police said.

According to FOX 40, police shot and killed the suspect around 7:30 p.m. She stabbed the officer after police tried to separate her from the alleged victim, police said.

Officers responded to Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard in Old North Sacramento after a woman claimed the suspect assaulted her.

The officer suffered “serious” but non-life threatening injuries, KCRA reported.

“At this point, we do not believe this is a domestic violence type situation, however, it is still preliminary,” Sgt. Zach Eaton said at an evening press conference. Few other details were provided about what led to the alleged incident between the suspect and the victim.

The department plans to remain at the scene overnight and asks people to avoid the area.

Sacramento police did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.