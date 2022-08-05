off
Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 5

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Baltimore, Maryland are investigating a shooting at a warehouse Friday that left one man injured.

Police in Baltimore, Maryland are investigating a shooting at a warehouse Friday.

Police in Baltimore, Maryland are investigating a shooting at a warehouse Friday.
(Google Maps)

According to FOX 45 Baltimore, the shooting happened at MPI Label Systems in the 1200 block of Barnard Drive around 4 p.m. Friday.

Click to get the Fox News app

Police officials said the 29-year-old man was shot multiple times.

Police believe the suspect walked into the warehouse and then shot the man before leaving the building.

According to reports, the suspect has not been arrested.

Adam Subs is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.