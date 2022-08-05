New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Baltimore, Maryland are investigating a shooting at a warehouse Friday that left one man injured.

According to FOX 45 Baltimore, the shooting happened at MPI Label Systems in the 1200 block of Barnard Drive around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police officials said the 29-year-old man was shot multiple times.

Police believe the suspect walked into the warehouse and then shot the man before leaving the building.

According to reports, the suspect has not been arrested.