Memphis hosts a ‘Let’s Finish Liza’s Run’ to honor Eliza Fletcher

Senior Correspondent Laura Ingle reports on Friday morning’s ‘Let’s Finish Liza’s Run’ in Memphis to remember Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped and murdered on Monday.

First on Fox: Memphis murder suspect Cleotha Henderson, the 38-year-old ex-convict accused of kidnapping and killing local teacher and mother of two Eliza Fletcher while jogging on the morning of September 2, has been indicted on rape, kidnapping and felony gun charges. with other sexual assault.

That happened nearly a year ago, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Cliotha Abston aka Cleotha Henderson, on September 21, 2021, in Shelby County, Tennessee and prior to this indictment, unlawfully and intentionally, knowingly or recklessly sexually penetrated. [the victim] By use of force or coercion, while armed with a weapon,” the charge sheet reads.

Fox News Digital has chosen not to use the victim’s name because she is the victim of alleged sexual assault.

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect slapped with ‘unrelated’ kidnapping and rape charges

Murder suspect Cleotha Abston appears in court Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Abston is accused of murdering Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis mother of two. He is represented by appointed counsel, Jennifer Case. He was ordered held without bond by Judge Louis Montesi.

(Credit: Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

A Memphis police spokeswoman told Fox News Digital Friday that the new charges are not related to the attack on Fletcher, the 34-year-old who he allegedly kidnapped during a morning jog on Sept. 2. Her remains were later found behind a vacant house.

Separately, city police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told Fox News that a 2021 entry into the federal government’s Combined DNA Index System matched evidence collected in connection with the attack on Fletcher and linked Henderson to the case of another victim.

He was charged Sept. 8, documents show.

Read the indictment:

Here’s Why Eliza Fletcher’s Suspected Killer Cleotha Henderson Served 20 Years Of 24

Henderson, also known as Cleotha Abston, served 24 years in prison for another armed robbery in 2000, when she held a prominent local attorney named Kemper Durand at gunpoint and drove him to various Memphis ATMs and forced him to withdraw money. Cash. The suspect was 16 at the time, and had already been charged as a juvenile with five counts of aggravated assault and another count of rape when he was just 14 years old.

Authorities were offering a $50K reward for help finding a mother who was kidnapped while jogging.

(Memphis Police Department/TBI)

Durand fled and sought the maximum penalty against Henderson in a victim impact statement. The lawyer died in 2013.

Henderson was released in November 2020.

Left: Eliza Fletcher in a photo released by Memphis police. Right: Cleotha Abston appears in court on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. (Memphis Police Department, Adam Subs/Fox News Digital)

(Memphis Police Department, Adam Subs/Fox News Digital)

The Kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher: A Timeline of the Memphis Teacher’s Disappearance

On September 21, 2021, he kidnapped another woman at gunpoint, then sexually assaulted her.

Murder suspect Cleotha Abston Henderson pleads guilty to defense attorney Jennifer Case at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center in Memphis, Tennessee, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. He has been ordered held without bond by Judge Louis Montesi.

(Matt Simons for Fox News Digital)

Henderson is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday. He is already being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder.

At 38, Henderson has spent more than half his life in a Tennessee prison. Had he not been released early because of sentence-reduction credits, he would have been in prison for both the attacks on Fletcher and the other woman.

Jennifer Case, the Memphis public defender hired to defend Henderson, has requested a gag order, noting that Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis called her client a “dangerous predator” during the argument. The public prosecutor, however, argued that the public should be informed about the matter.

Fox News’ Laura Ingle and Adam Sabbs contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports