Suspect in murder of 4 Muslims in New Mexico leaves trail of violence

Enlarge this image switch title Adolphe Pierre-Louis/AP

Adolphe Pierre-Louis/AP

Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the six years since he moved to the United States from Afghanistan, the prime suspect in the murder of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has been arrested several times for domestic violence and was caught on camera slashing through the tires of a woman’s car. according to police and court records.

The prolonged wave of violence that began shortly after Muhammad Syed’s arrival in the States shocked members of the city’s small, close-knit Muslim community, some of whom knew him from the local mosque and who initially assumed the killer was an outsider with a prejudice against the Islamic religion. Now they are resigned to the idea that they never really understood this person.

National Muslims in New Mexico were relieved when a murder suspect was arrested. Then disbelief Muslims in New Mexico were relieved when a murder suspect was arrested. Then disbelief







Listen





·

7:00









7:00



“I think that knowing his history now – and we didn’t know before – he is obviously an unbalanced person. He clearly has a violent streak,” said Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico.

Police say Syed, 51, knew his victims and was likely motivated by “interpersonal conflicts”.

He was arrested on Monday evening and is still in custody. Prosecutors say he is a dangerous man and plan to ask a judge next week to keep him in pre-trial detention on murder charges in connection with two deaths in the shooting. Syed is also a prime suspect in two other murders, but police say they will not rush to charge him in those cases as long as he remains in prison and does not pose a threat to society. The married father of six denies any involvement in the killings; his lawyers declined to comment.

Few details about Syed’s life before he and his family came to America in 2016 have come out publicly, but a US government document obtained by The Associated Press says he graduated from Rehman Baba High School in western Kabul in 1990. From 2010 to 2012, he worked as a chef for the construction company Al Bashar Jala.

The report says that in December 2012, Syed fled Afghanistan with his wife and children. The family went to Pakistan where Syed was looking for a job as a refrigerator technician. A native Pashto speaker who was also fluent in Dari was admitted to the United States in 2016 as a refugee.

The very next year, according to court records, Syed’s daughter’s boyfriend alleged that Syed, his wife, and one of Syed’s sons pulled him out of a car and punched and kicked him before driving away. The boy, who was found with a bloody nose, cuts and bruises, told police he was attacked because Syed, a Sunni Muslim, did not want his daughter to date a Shia man.

In 2018, Syed was taken into custody after an argument with his wife over her driving. Syed told police that his wife hit him in the car, but she said he pulled her hair, threw her to the ground and forced her to walk for two hours to her destination.

Months later, Syed allegedly beat his wife and attacked one of his sons with a large metal spoon with a slotted spoon, leaving his hair soaked in blood, according to court documents. Syed’s wife told the police that everything was fine. But the son who called them told officers that Syed regularly beat him and his mother.

Two cases were dropped after the wife and boyfriend declined to press charges. A third was fired after Syed completed his pre-trial intervention program. In 2020, Syed was arrested after allegedly refusing to stop in front of police after driving through traffic lights, but that case was eventually dropped as well.

Family members of Muslims killed in New Mexico speak out after suspect’s arrest Family members of Muslims killed in New Mexico speak out after suspect’s arrest







Listen





·

4:58









4:58



“If you’re trying to understand how violence develops in a particular person, you just need to know that he didn’t wake up last year and become a serial killer,” said former FBI profiler Mary Ellen O’Toole. “He had a history of violence. And it is the job of law enforcement… to determine what your experience of violence is and when did it start?”

Syed told detectives that he served in the Afghan National Army Special Operations Command, a small elite group of Afghan soldiers who fought the Taliban. He said he liked the AK-47-style guns found by the police in his house because he used them in Afghanistan.

However, the U.S. government profile reviewed by the AP did not list any military experience, and Syed turned 40 in the year the elite force was formed in 2011 – likely too old to be selected to participate in the most hard fights.

“That sounds a little fishy,” said Lt. Col. Daniel L. Davis, who served twice in Afghanistan and is a senior fellow and military expert at the Defense Priorities think tank. He said that while Syed may have been a soldier, “Special forces guys are usually 22, 25, maybe 30 because it’s a lot of physical effort.”

The Syed family lives in a small duplex on the south side of the city, a working part of the city, where many old houses and apartments have security bars attached to the doors and windows. The area has become a magnet for Afghan refugees and other immigrants looking to build a new home in New Mexico’s largest city.

The killings sparked fear in Albuquerque’s Muslim community of about 4,500.

The killings of four people – the first in November and three others in quick succession over less than two weeks in July and the first week of August – set off a wave of terror in Albuquerque’s Muslim community of about 4,500. Residents were afraid to leave their homes — to the point that city officials offered food delivery — and some considered leaving the city.

That’s what Syed told investigators as he left Sunday in his Volkswagen Jetta: leaving the state to find a safer place for his frightened family.

Police say he was actually leaving the city after the assassination of Naeem Hussain just a few days before.

Syed is the prime suspect – but has not been charged – in the death of Hussain, a 25-year-old Pakistani man who was fatally shot Aug. 5 in a refugee resettlement agency parking lot in southeast Albuquerque; and the murder of Muhammad Zahir Ahmadi, a 62-year-old Afghan immigrant who was fatally shot in the head last November behind his market in the city.

Ahmadi is the son-in-law of the woman whose tires Syed blew in 2020, and Syed and Hussain have known each other since 2016, according to police.

Syed was charged with the murder of Aftab Hussein and Mohammed Afzaal Hussein. Hussein, 41, was killed on the night of July 26 after he parked his car in his usual spot outside his home. Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old urban planner who was campaigning for a New Mexico congressman, was shot dead on the night of Aug. 1 during an evening walk.

Although Syed told police that he recognized Hussain from social parties, it was not clear how he knew Afzaal Hussain.

Despite the violence he allegedly inflicted on his wife and children, Syed’s family supports him.

“My father is not the kind of person who can kill someone” his daughter recently told CNNwho did not reveal her identity in order to protect her safety. “My father always talked about the world. That is why we are here in the United States. We came from Afghanistan, from the fighting, from the shooting.”