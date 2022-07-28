Suspect in Highland Park shooting charged with 117 charges.

type here...
By printveela editor

FILE – A visitor prays at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting at the Highland Park War Memorial in Highland Park, Illinois.

FILE – A visitor prays at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting at the Highland Park War Memorial in Highland Park, Illinois.

Nam Yu Ha/AP

CHICAGO – Man accused of opening fire at the Independence Day Parade in suburban Chicago was charged by a grand jury with 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder, and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing seven people are killed and dozens of wounded in an attack on everyone’s favorite holiday event.

Earlier, prosecutors filed seven murder charges against Robert E. Krimo III. On Wednesday, they announced the grand jury’s decision to indict him on 117 felony charges.

Lawyers for Crimo have not yet issued an official response to any of the charges brought against him in connection with the Fourth of July shooting in downtown Highland Park, Illinois. A spokesman for the county public defender’s office, which represents Crimo, said on Wednesday that it does not publicly comment on any cases.

Prosecutors said Krimo, 21, confessed to the shooting when police arrested him after an hour-long search on July 4.

Under Illinois law, prosecutors can ask a grand jury to determine if there is good reason to start a trial. Grand jury hearings are closed to the public, and defense attorneys cannot cross-examine witnesses.

Numerous charges of first-degree murder allege that Crimo intended to kill, caused death or grievous bodily harm, and took action with a high probability of causing death or grievous bodily harm to the seven dead.

On Wednesday, prosecutors said the 48 cases of attempted murder and 48 cases of aggravated battery with a firearm represented “every victim hit by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel.”

“I want to thank law enforcement and prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury today,” Lake County Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement. “Our investigation is ongoing and our victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by this crime, which resulted in 117 criminal cases.”

Authorities said the age of the wounded ranged from 8 to 80, including 8 year old boy who was paralyzed from the waist down as the gunfire cut his spine.

In her first public comments since the shooting, the boy’s mother said in a video and written statement released Wednesday that the violence her family and others have endured has taught them “to see the incredibly generous, caring, kind and kind spirit that makes up a huge part of our world.”

Keely Roberts described her son Cooper Roberts as “athletic” and “fun” but said he has a long way to go. Cooper was shot in the back. The bullet pierced his body, severely damaging his aorta, liver, esophagus, and spinal cord before exiting through his chest.

Cooper has undergone several surgeries and is paralyzed from the waist down.

Cooper’s twin brother, Luke, was only slightly injured by shrapnel, but his mom worries about how badly his twin is hurt. She was also wounded in the leg.

Roberts said she still sees a bright future for Cooper and thanked the parade participants who helped the family after the shooting, as well as medical workers and other first responders.

“He will teach many people that the lesson here is not that one person did this terrible thing,” she said. “The lesson is that thousands of people have done great things, good things and continue to do good things.”

During the court session indictment for murderprosecutors said police found more than 80 shell casings on the roof of a building along the parade route and the semi-automatic rifle used in the attack on the ground nearby.

Investigators believe that Krimo blended into the fleeing crowd to flee the scene, then borrowed his mother’s car and briefly considered the second attack at a celebration in Madison, Wisconsin before returning to Illinois where he was arrested by the police.

Krimo is due to appear in court on August 3rd.

