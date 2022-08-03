type here...
TOP STORIES Suspect in Highland Park parade shooting pleads not guilty
TOP STORIES

Suspect in Highland Park parade shooting pleads not guilty

Robert E. Crimo III leaves the courtroom after Wednesday’s hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. Charged with killing seven people and injuring dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, Crimo pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Nam Yu Ha/AP


Robert E. Crimo III leaves the courtroom after Wednesday’s hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. Charged with killing seven people and injuring dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, Crimo pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Nam Yu Ha/AP

WOKEGAN, Illinois. A man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more in a shooting at a Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he was charged with 117 felony counts. connection with the attack.

Robert E. Crimo III appeared at Wednesday’s brief hearing in Lake County District Court to file a formal plea on the charges – 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. representing the dead and wounded during the Parade in Highland Park.

Crimo wore a COVID-19 mask throughout the 10-minute trial and repeatedly told Judge Victoria Rossetti that he understood the charges and the possible penalties he faces, including life imprisonment. When Crimo entered the room, the chains around his ankles clinked, several relatives and friends of at least one victim turned to look at him from across the room, some of them staring at him throughout the entire hearing.

In late July, the Lake County Attorney’s Office announced that a grand jury had indicted Crimo. Prosecutors had previously charged the 21-year-old with seven murder charges in the first days after the shooting.

Numerous charges of first-degree murder allege that Crimo intended to kill, caused death or grievous bodily harm, and took action with a high probability of causing death or grievous bodily harm to the seven dead.

A spokesman for the county’s office of public defenders, which represents Crimo, said the office does not publicly comment on either case. An attorney from the office pleaded not guilty to Crimo during a court appearance on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Crimo confessed to the shooting after police arrested him after hours of searching for the shooter who opened fire from the roof of a building along the parade route.

Authorities said the ages of those injured ranged from 8 to 80, including an 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed from the waist down when the shooting damaged his spine.

In comments made after the hearing, Lake County State Attorney Eric Rinehart declined to say if Krimo could face additional charges and said he would not comment on whether Krimo’s parents could be charged.

Some in the public are wondering why Crimo’s parents apparently supported his interest in guns just months after he reportedly threatened suicide and violence.

George Gomez, a lawyer representing Crimo’s parents, said on Wednesday they were not concerned that criminal charges could be brought against them. Both attended Wednesday’s hearing, where they sat quietly behind their son.

After that, in an interview with reporters, Gomez called his clients “devastated” and “heartbroken” because of Highland Park and said that they were cooperating with the authorities.

