Suspect in 3 seemingly random murders shot to death by Montreal police

Police say officers shot and killed a suspect this morning at a motel on Marseille Laurent Boulevard in Saint Laurent following a series of seemingly random shootings in the Greater Montreal area.

The Montreal Police (SPVM) is not disclosing any details about the case, but the Quebec Police Supervisory Authority, Office of Independent Investigations (BEI) said the suspect was involved in three recent shootings in Montreal and Laval.

Montreal police already confirmed yesterday that the two shootings in Montreal were likely committed by the same suspect and said it could have been accidental.

Last night in Laval, a man in his 20s was shot dead on Boulevard Clermont while riding a skateboard.

According to the BEI, members of the SPVM tactical intervention team allegedly began searching the motel around 7 a.m. today.

The BEI says police allegedly ran into a 26-year-old man who was in possession of a firearm and shots were reportedly fired.

According to the bureau, the man was hit by at least one bullet and died at the scene.

Seven BEI investigators will investigate the actions of the Montreal police during the intervention.

In a statement Thursday morning, Sûreté du Québec said it would take over the investigation of the three murders at the request of the BEI.

For the second day in a row, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeted about the shooting and offered her condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

“The investigation is ongoing to understand this tragic series of events. It is at these moments that we must all work together and trust our authorities to achieve the common goal of keeping our population safe,” Plante tweeted before thanking Sûreté. du Québec, SPVM and the Laval police for their work.

Elected officials at the federal, provincial and municipal levels are expected to meet with reporters at 11 a.m. Thursday to announce the gun violence.