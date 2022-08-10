Suspect denies involvement in killing of four Muslims in Albuquerque

Albuquerque, New Mexico. When New Mexico police stopped a suspect in the murder of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, he denied any connection to the crimes that rocked the city and its small Muslim community and told authorities he was so disturbed by the violence that, according to court documents, he went to Houston looking for a new home.

Documents released late Tuesday in a criminal complaint say Muhammad Syed, 51, had only clothes, shoes and a gun when he was arrested on Monday during a traffic stop more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from his home. in Albuquerque.

But investigators determined that the shell casings found in Syed’s car matched the caliber of the weapon believed to have been used in the two murders, and that the shell casings found at those crime scenes were linked to a gun found at Syed’s home, the criminal complaint says. .

Syed, an Afghan immigrant, told detectives that he served in the special forces in Afghanistan and fought against the Taliban. He also denied any involvement in the killings. Syed was due to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors planned to require that he be held without bail pending trial, and court documents did not list a lawyer who could act on his behalf.

The ambush killings of four Muslims sparked fear in the Muslim community in New Mexico’s largest city, but sparked a flood of information, including clues that led to the arrest of Syed, who knew the victims, authorities said.



Albuquerque’s Muslim community breathed “incredible relief” after the arrest, said Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico. “Life has been turned upside down.”

The first murder last November was followed by three more between July 26 and August 5.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said it is not yet clear whether these deaths should be classified as hate crimes, serial killings, or both.

Syed has lived in the United States for about five years, police said.

“The perpetrator knew the victims to some extent, and interpersonal conflict may have led to the shooting,” the police said in a statement, although investigators were still working to establish how their paths crossed.

When specifically asked if Syed, a Sunni Muslim, is angry that his daughter married a Shia Muslim, the deputy police commander. Kyle Hartsock didn’t answer directly. He said that “motives are still being fully explored to understand what they are.”

Ased acknowledged that “there was a marriage” but cautioned against drawing any conclusions about Syed’s motives, who visited the center’s mosque from time to time.

According to court documents, in 2017 Syed’s daughter’s boyfriend told police that Syed, his wife and one of their sons dragged him out of the car, punched and kicked him before driving away. The boyfriend, who was found with a bloody nose, cuts and bruises, told police he was attacked because they didn’t want her to have a relationship with him.

According to court documents, Syed was also arrested in May 2018 after a fight with his wife escalated into violence.

Prosecutors said both cases were later dropped after the victims declined to press charges.

The Albuquerque killings caught the attention of President Joe Biden, who said such attacks “have no place in America.” They also made Muslim communities in the US shudder. Some people doubted their safety and restricted their movements.

“There is no excuse for this evil. There is no justification for taking an innocent life,” Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said at a press conference Tuesday in Washington, DC.

He called the killings “insane behavior”.

The earliest case involved the November killing of 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi from Afghanistan.

Naeem Hussein, a 25-year-old Pakistani man, was killed last Friday. His death came just days after the deaths of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussain, 41, who were also from Pakistan and were members of the same mosque.

Ehsan Chahalmi, son-in-law of Naeem Hussain, said that he was “a generous, kind, generous, forgiving and loving soul that was taken away from us forever.”

Investigators consider Syed a prime suspect in the killings of Naeem Hussain and Ahmadi, but have not yet filed charges in those cases.

The announcement that the shooting was apparently connected led to more than 200 leads, including one from the Muslim community that police believe led them to the Syed family.

Police said they were about to search Syed’s Albuquerque home on Monday when they saw him drive off in a Volkswagen Jetta that investigators believe was used in at least one of the murders.

According to authorities, Syed’s sons were interrogated and released.