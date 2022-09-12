Suspect arrested after two killed, including Toronto cop, three injured in Mississauga, Milton shooting: sources

The suspect was arrested after a shooting broke out in Mississauga and Milton on Monday that left two people dead and three injured, Hulton and Peel police and sources said.

Sources say one of the victims in Mississauga is a Toronto police officer who also died.

At 4:26 p.m., Peel Regional Police issued an emergency alert, saying they were investigating an active gunman, armed and dangerous, who was driving a stolen vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as Sean Petrie, 30.

Peel police say they are withdrawing the warning and there is no further threat to public safety.

Peel police taped Tim Horton in Mississauga as part of their investigation. (Paul Smith/CBC)

The shooting in Mississauga took place in the area of ​​Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard. The police were called to the scene at 2:15 pm.

In a tweet, Peel police said two people had been shot dead in Mississauga. Police have not confirmed that one of the victims has died and is a Toronto police officer.

The shooting in Milton took place in the neighborhood of Bronte Street South, Main Street and King Street.

In a tweet, Halton police said that three people had been shot dead in Milton. The police said that one of the victims died, the other two were taken to the hospital.

Milton County Hospital says security measures have been lifted and the emergency room remains open. Security measures were temporarily put in place due to police activity near the hospital.

The man was arrested after several people were shot dead on Monday in Mississauga and Milton. Sources say one of the victims was a Toronto police officer and that he was declared dead. (submitted by Peel Regional Police Service)

UPDATE:

– Suspect Image

– The man is armed and dangerous

-Do not approach the telephone 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/rGWxXCg24Y –@PeelPolice