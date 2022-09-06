Survivor Sask. A stabbed suspect eludes police in a massacre in the James Smith Cree area, Weldon.

Police continue to search for one of two suspects accused of murder in connection with mass stabbings that left 10 dead and 18 injured in the James Smith Cree area and the nearby village of Weldon, Sask.

These counts do not include the suspects, Damien and Miles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead on Monday with wounds that did not appear to have been self-inflicted, according to the RCMP. The second suspect, Sanderson’s brother, Miles Sanderson, 30, remained at large as of Tuesday morning.

WATCH | Former resident says police investigating murders should cast wider net to find prime suspect

Damien Sanderson’s death changes Saskatchewan police investigation, former resident says Duration 8:57 Police investigating murders in rural Saskatchewan must cast a wide net to find Miles Sanderson because he can get help, says former RCMP officer Sherri Benson-Podolchuk.

The James Smith Cree Nation is located about 60 km southeast of Prince Albert and about 25 km northeast of Weldon.

Police from Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba were looking for the Sandersons after the attacks caused alarm Sunday morning.

Miles Sanderson is charged with three counts of murder in the first degree, as well as attempted murder and breaking and entering.

Police say he may have been injured, though this has not been confirmed. He was last thought to have driven a black Nissan Rogue with a 119 MPI license plate on Sunday, and police say the car was reported in Regina at 11:20 am CST that day.

Before he became the target of a search in several provinces, Crime Stoppers issued a warning to Miles, who was considered illegally at large.

Documents from the Parole Board of Canada show that over two decades it has amassed 59 convictions for crimes including assault, assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer, threats and robbery.

He was given a lifetime ban on prohibited weapons due to his aggressive behavior.

The Saskatchewan RCMP continues their search for Miles Sanderson, six-foot-one, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. (RCMP Saskatchewan/Canadian Press)

On Tuesday, CBC News confirmed veteran Earl Burns Sr. was among the dead.

The Saskatchewan Native Veterans Association offered condolences to Burns’ family on his death.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said hospitals were no longer in Code Orange, an announcement Sunday following an influx of critical patients from the massacre.

It is also reported that 13 patients are still in the hospital, including four in critical condition and nine in stable condition. Four have been discharged.

James Smith’s Cree Nation asks for donations

The James Smith Cree Nation and related First Nations communities are asking for food and cash donations in connection with the mass stabbings.

In an open letter circulated on social media, the Cree people, along with the leaders and council of the Peter Chapman Band and Chakastaypasin Band, asked for food, money, disposable crockery and cutlery.

Investigators in riot gear inspect the ground at a crime scene in Weldon, Sask, on Sunday. (Heywood Yu/Canadian Press)

An indigenous group declared a state of emergency on Sunday afternoon.

Donations for the Cree Nation can be delivered to the Bernard Constant Gym.

He requested that any monetary donations be given in the form of gift cards, checks or cash and that donations be recorded.

Universities, schools change jobs

It is reported by the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon. announcement on monday it will postpone some major gatherings on campus, including some Welcome Week events scheduled for Tuesday, “out of respect for these communities and because the situation remains an emergency.”

He said he would offer support to James Smith Cree-affiliated students, staff, and faculty, as well as open the doors to the Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Center as a “safe gathering place” for the campus community.

The tragic acts of violence that took place this past weekend in the James Smith Cree and the village of Weldon will have a profound impact on our province and our country.https://t.co/nnpzVSFhB1 –@usask

The University of Regina said in an email Tuesday that it has beefed up security on campus and made it possible to access dorm doors through a keyed entry only.

Two dozen schools in the Saskatchewan Northwest School District are “on standby and safety until further notice,” Director of Education Duane Holk said in an email: “With one suspect still at large, we will be very vigilant in keeping students safe. teachers and school staff.

In Saskatoon, the Catholic School Board said in an email that support would be provided to those affected and schools would remain open.

The Board of Public Schools in Saskatoon said it would also operate as normal with the support of those affected.

Both universities and school boards have expressed their condolences and prayers in statements and emails to those affected.