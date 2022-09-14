Surprisingly, the defense is resting at the start of the Parkland school shooting trial.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Rona Wise/AFP via Getty Images

In Florida, defense attorneys for the shooter who killed 17 people at Parkland High School surprised prosecutors and a judge today by abruptly suspending the case. Jurors are considering whether shooter Nicholas Cruz will receive the death penalty or life in prison.

Cruz’s lawyers said they plan to call 80 witnesses. In recent days, jurors have learned from acquaintances, school counselors and psychologists about Cruz’s troubled childhood. The doctor testified that Cruz’s mother had abused alcohol during her pregnancy, causing him to develop a disorder associated with fetal alcohol syndrome. Dr. Kenneth Jones said: “I have never seen a person in my life who experienced (so strong) the effects of alcohol in the prenatal period.”

The defense case follows weeks of prosecution testimony and evidence documenting Cruise’s rampage at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018. The jury heard testimony from students and teachers, some of whom were injured, describing the attack. They watched a chilling surveillance video of Cruz firing his AR-15-style rifle in hallways and classrooms, shooting several of the victims multiple times. And they looked at the graphic photos of the autopsy and heard the testimony of the medical examiners.

In court on Wednesday, Judge Elizabeth Scherer was unhappy when about 40 witnesses still had to testify and defense lawyers said they were dropping their case. The judge was clearly angry. She called it “unprofessional”, saying it leaves the government and the court unprepared for the next stage of the trial, the rebuttal of the charge. Defense attorney Melissa McNeil protested. “You insult me ​​on record in front of my client,” she said. “You insulted me throughout the process,” Judge Scherer said. “Honestly,” she said, “it’s long overdue.”

Scherer said the jury would return on September 27 to refute the prosecution’s case. Closing arguments are due to begin October 10th.