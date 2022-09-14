type here...
TOP STORIES Surprisingly, the defense is resting at the start of...
TOP STORIES

Surprisingly, the defense is resting at the start of the Parkland school shooting trial.

By printveela editor

-

12
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Flowers, candles and souvenirs stand outside one of the impromptu memorials at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018.

Rona Wise/AFP via Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

Rona Wise/AFP via Getty Images

Flowers, candles and souvenirs stand outside one of the impromptu memorials at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018.

Rona Wise/AFP via Getty Images

In Florida, defense attorneys for the shooter who killed 17 people at Parkland High School surprised prosecutors and a judge today by abruptly suspending the case. Jurors are considering whether shooter Nicholas Cruz will receive the death penalty or life in prison.

Suspect in park shooting: Red flag story ignored

National

Suspect in Park Shooting: A Red Flag Story Ignored

Cruz’s lawyers said they plan to call 80 witnesses. In recent days, jurors have learned from acquaintances, school counselors and psychologists about Cruz’s troubled childhood. The doctor testified that Cruz’s mother had abused alcohol during her pregnancy, causing him to develop a disorder associated with fetal alcohol syndrome. Dr. Kenneth Jones said: “I have never seen a person in my life who experienced (so strong) the effects of alcohol in the prenatal period.”

The defense case follows weeks of prosecution testimony and evidence documenting Cruise’s rampage at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018. The jury heard testimony from students and teachers, some of whom were injured, describing the attack. They watched a chilling surveillance video of Cruz firing his AR-15-style rifle in hallways and classrooms, shooting several of the victims multiple times. And they looked at the graphic photos of the autopsy and heard the testimony of the medical examiners.

Parkland school shooter faces death penalty as trial begins

National

Parkland school shooter faces death penalty as trial begins

Parkland jury gets rare view of school massacre site

National

Parkland jury gets rare view of school massacre site

In court on Wednesday, Judge Elizabeth Scherer was unhappy when about 40 witnesses still had to testify and defense lawyers said they were dropping their case. The judge was clearly angry. She called it “unprofessional”, saying it leaves the government and the court unprepared for the next stage of the trial, the rebuttal of the charge. Defense attorney Melissa McNeil protested. “You insult me ​​on record in front of my client,” she said. “You insulted me throughout the process,” Judge Scherer said. “Honestly,” she said, “it’s long overdue.”

Scherer said the jury would return on September 27 to refute the prosecution’s case. Closing arguments are due to begin October 10th.

Previous article‘Bachelorette’ Gabby Winde calls finale ‘big fat dumpster fire’
Next articleWorld Cup 2022 final venue Lusail Stadium in Qatar fails miserably in test run

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Philadelphia voters say Fetterman’s health won’t affect their vote, citing Biden’s age and health

off Video Philadelphia voters say Fetterman's health won't affect their vote, citing...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The AOC suggested that Texas Governor Abbott resign after moving the immigrants to Washington DC

closer Video Sending migrants to resort areas not...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Your restaurant bill will soon become even more expensive. That’s why

Christian Paul, CEO of Winston's in North Vancouver, says inflation has affected every aspect of their restaurant. ...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Orlando Rowing Club boat capsizes in lightning strike, student missing, 1 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 15 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convoy donors donated more than $460,000 to the race for CPC leadership, and many of them were first-time federal donors.

Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

‘You’ve Got to Take the Risk’: Viola Davis on Black Women Warriors at the King’s Woman Center

Walking the TIFF red carpet last week, Viola Davis said the epitome of an African warrior leading an...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News