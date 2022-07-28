Surprise deal will be the most ambitious U.S. action to combat climate change

Diplomats and climate experts have said they hope the deal will revitalize international efforts to combat global warming, which have faltered in recent months as the war in Ukraine and rising oil prices forced many countries to focus on bolstering fossil fuel reserves. World governments are far from hitting the 1.5 degree target, and leaders are due to meet in Egypt in November to discuss stepping up their efforts.

As the overall automotive market stagnates, the popularity of battery-powered vehicles is skyrocketing all over the world.

“We all needed good news,” said Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, which are in danger of extinction due to rising sea levels. The announcement of the climate deal “adds much-needed wind to our sails,” she said, though she warned that “we’re a long way from where we should be.”

Jonathan Pershing, who served as Biden’s deputy climate change envoy until January, said he had faced in recent weeks the fears of former African and Chinese colleagues who were acutely aware of the apparent collapse of US climate legislation.

“They said, ‘OK, you guys are not going to do this, so why should we do this,’” Mr. Pershing recalled. “I think you have a fundamentally different narrative now.”

Senator Edward J. Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts, said the legislation would restore America’s credibility in international negotiations. “You can’t preach abstinence from a bar stool, and you can’t ask China, India, Brazil or other countries to cut emissions if we don’t do it to a large extent ourselves,” he said.