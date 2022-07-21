Supreme Court will not allow Biden to implement immigration policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will not allow the Biden administration to implement a policy that prioritizes illegally deporting people who pose the nation’s greatest public safety threats.

The Court order For the time being, the procedure was frozen across the country on Thursday. The vote was 5-4, with conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in saying they would allow the Biden administration to keep the guidance.

The court announced that arguments in the case will be heard at the end of November.

The order was Jackson’s first public vote since she joined the court on June 30 After the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

The justices acted on the administration’s emergency request to the court in the wake of conflicting rulings by federal appeals courts on a September order from the Department of Homeland Security that halted deportations unless the individuals committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “serious threats to public safety.”

Federal Court of Appeals in Cincinnati A lawsuit filed earlier this month by Arizona, Ohio and Montana overturned a district judge’s order halting the policy.

But in a separate lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana, a federal judge in Texas ordered the guidance suspended nationwide, and a federal appellate panel in New Orleans declined to step in.

The judge’s order is a “judicially imposed modification of the executive branch’s enforcement priorities nationwide,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Preloger wrote in a court filing. . Preloger is the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer.

In their Supreme Court filings, Texas and Louisiana argued that the administration’s guidance violates federal law that requires the detention of people who are in the US illegally and have committed serious crimes. States have said they face additional costs to incarcerate people the federal government allows to remain free inside the United States, despite their criminal records.

The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, updated the Trump-era policy of illegally removing people from the country regardless of criminal history or community ties.