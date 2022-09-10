New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Supreme Court on Friday night temporarily blocked an earlier state-level court ruling that would have forced a Jewish university in New York to recognize an LGBTQ+ student group.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a ruling allowing Yeshiva University to deny recognition to the YU Pride Alliance, which argued the university was violating state human rights law.

But Yeshiva University has declared a religious exemption to the Human Rights Act.

Friday’s ruling comes after New York County Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler ruled June 14 that because Yeshiva University is chartered as a non-sectarian institution, the university must comply with New York City’s Human Rights Act.

Kotler previously ruled that the university must “immediately grant plaintiff YU Pride Alliance the full equivalent of accommodations, benefits, facilities and privileges afforded to all other student groups at Yeshiva University.”

A New York County Supreme Court judge ordered the university and its president Ari Berman to be “permanently barred from continuing their refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance as a student organization because of its members’ sexual orientation or gender and/or status, mission and/or activities of the YU Pride Alliance on behalf of LGBTQ students.”

