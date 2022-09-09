Supreme Court temporarily allows Jewish university to deny LGBTQ student group as case continues

Yeshiva University asserted that recognizing the LGBTQ group would violate its religious principles.

The YU Pride Alliance argued that allowing it to meet on campus would not change the school’s mission.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of an Orthodox Jewish university in New York that refused to recognize an LGBTQ student group on campus, temporarily halting a lower court’s ruling that the school’s approach was discriminatory.

Yeshiva University appealed the ruling New York State Court in June It found that it was subject to New York City’s Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination in restaurants, stores and other businesses. The yeshiva asserted that it had a First Amendment right not to recognize a group because of religious affiliation.

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s emergency order means the school can continue to accredit the group for now. Sotomayor said the order would remain in effect until further order, indicating the court could say more on request in the coming days.

“As a deeply religious Jewish university, Yeshiva cannot comply with that (state court) order because doing so would violate its sincere religious beliefs about how to educate its undergraduate students in Torah values,” the school told the Supreme Court in its emergency appeal.

The case has broader implications at a time when the Supreme Court has looked particularly favorably on religious freedom claims, particularly in the context of education. Religious schools and individuals have found receptive audiences when it comes to their faith and anti-discrimination needs.

Last year, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a Catholic foster care agency in Philadelphia was entitled to turn away gay and lesbian couples as clients. This year, the court will hear the case of a website developer who wants to refuse to build matrimonial sites for same-sex marriages. That lawsuit concerned whether the state could force a developer to build the sites or whether that violated her freedom of speech.

Yeshiva University educates about 5,000 students each year.

The group, the YU Pride Alliance, told the high court it wants access to the same resources as other recognized groups, such as the ability to hold meetings on campus, fund student groups and promote its events on school bulletin boards.

“While Yeshiva University can uphold its Torah values ​​without interference, it cannot deny certain students access to non-religious resources that it provides to the entire student community based on sexual orientation,” the group told the Supreme Court earlier this month.