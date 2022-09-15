type here...
Supreme Court Rules Yeshiva University Must Recognize LGBT Student Group For Now

People walk past the campus of Yeshiva University in New York on August 30. The Supreme Court ruling upheld a New York State court ruling requiring the university to recognize YU Pride Alliance.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images


People walk past the campus of Yeshiva University in New York on August 30. The Supreme Court ruling upheld a New York State court ruling requiring the university to recognize YU Pride Alliance.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Yeshiva University in New York will have to continue to recognize the LGBTQ student organization while the school fights its case against the group in state court. The US Supreme Court ruled.

On Wednesday, the opinion upheld a New York State court ruling requiring the university to recognize You Pride Alliance.

It also forces the university to exhaust at least two other legal options in New York before returning to the Supreme Court to hear the case.

Seattle Pacific University executives sued for anti-LGBTQ hiring practices

Education

Seattle Pacific University executives sued for anti-LGBTQ hiring practices

The opinion says that Yeshiva University may return to the country’s highest court sooner if the lower courts in New York cannot provide a speedy decision or temporary relief.

But four judges The conservative bloc of the Supreme Court disagreed with the majority opinion, arguing that New York is ignoring the religious rights of the Jewish school.

Yeshiva University, founded in 1886 describes himself as “a multi-faceted institution that brings together the knowledge of Western civilization and the rich treasures of Jewish culture.”

Judge Samuel Alito wrote: “The First Amendment guarantees the right to exercise religion freely, and if that provision means anything, it prohibits the state from imposing its own preferred interpretation of Scripture. However, this is exactly what New York has done in this case, and it is disappointing that the majority of this court refuses to provide assistance.”

Supreme Court Rules Catholic Group Not Obligated to Consider LGBTQ Adoptive Parents

Supreme Court Rules Catholic Group Not Obligated to Consider LGBTQ Adoptive Parents

According to court records, YU Pride Alliance sued the university last year after the school refused to officially recognize the student group on the grounds that it was contrary to the school’s interpretation of the Torah.

A New York state trial court sided with the student group, ruling that Yeshiva University had broken the law. New York City Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender in public places. The state appeals court later upheld the decision.

