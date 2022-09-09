New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

City officials in Louisville, Kentucky needed a lesson in free speech and government overreach. Thankfully, a young mother with a small business provided it with the help of the judiciary.

It’s a lesson the U.S. Supreme Court hopes to reiterate to government officials nationwide in a few months.

Louisville’s mother is Chesley Nelson, an artist who started her own photography studio, Chelsey Nelson Photography. Like many other artists, Chelsea pours herself into her creations while serving her clients with excellence. She happily serves clients of all backgrounds, including those who identify as LGBT, but can’t express messages she disagrees with — whether they’re photos that offend others or promote political views she disagrees with. For Chelsea, it’s all about what the photograph communicates, who doesn’t ask.

Senate same-sex marriage bill negotiators will meet on how to advance the legislation before the midterms

But Louisville law requires Chelsea to produce photographs and write blog posts celebrating same-sex marriage because it celebrates marriage between a man and a woman. Running her business in line with her beliefs means the city can slap her with investigations, damages and court orders. Running a business or supporting such a growing family is difficult.

But this went beyond economics. Chelsea developed an interest in photography at an early age, but focuses primarily on weddings. Weddings are not only beautiful and joy-filled events, but also the beginning of a deep and sacred commitment. Like many others, Chelsea believes in God’s design for marriage, so she uses her role as a photographer to celebrate that idea. Louisville’s law tried to force her to abandon her faith and promote something she didn’t believe in—to promote a government-sanctioned view of marriage instead of her own.

This is where the story goes beyond the important topic of marriage. The government should not force any artist to speak any message they disagree with, be it marriage or anything else. This fundamental freedom protects an LGBT graphic artist who does not want to create a website condemning same-sex marriage, a Democrat artist who does not want to create posters promoting the Republican platform, and a Muslim calligrapher who does not want to write flyers. Propagation of Christianity. If the First Amendment protects them, shouldn’t it also protect Chelsea?

Armed with that common sense, Chelsea, through her attorneys with the Alliance Defending Freedom, challenged Louisville’s law and recently won a major victory. A federal district court ruled that the city violated the First Amendment when it threatened to compel her to violate her discretion.

As that court wrote, “The government cannot compel a singer or writer or photographer to express a message it does not support. Because the federal Constitution expressly distinguishes speech, local laws must also treat it differently.” After all, “Freedom of speech—especially for minority views—is a cornerstone of our democratic republic.”

Click here to get opinion newsletter

The court ruled it right. The government should not venture to impose its orthodoxy on its citizens and silence those who disagree. When you choose to make a living for your family, you don’t give up your right to free speech, and Chelsea — like all Americans — should be free to express her beliefs — even if the government disagrees with them.

But Chelsea isn’t the only wife and mother who needs to teach some government bureaucrat a constitutional law class.

Click here to get the Fox News app

This fall, the US Supreme Court ruled in 303 Creative Vs. will hear Ellenis, a nearly identical case involving a graphic artist named Lori Smith. Laurie wants the same freedom as Chelsea — to create art and a website that is true to the core of who she is. But, like in Louisville, Colorado officials are forcing Laurie to create a website promoting ideas about marriage that violate her faith. Once again, the issue is whether the freedom of speech protects each of us whether government officials want to dictate what people can say and create.

Let’s hope Chelsea’s case is a “coming attraction” for officials across the country who try to force their agendas instead of protecting the freedoms of all Americans. Sometimes it takes courage for officers like Chelsea and Lori to remind themselves of basic lessons like these.