Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will not teach a course at George Washington University’s law school after students protested his role at the school.

An email announcing the decision was sent by Thomas’ prospective co-lecturer, Gregory Maggs, and obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Unfortunately, I am writing with some sad news: I have been informed that Justice Thomas will not be available to co-teach the seminar this fall,” Maggs wrote. “I know it’s frustrating.”

He said, “I’m sorry. The seminar is not cancelled, but I will be the sole instructor now. For those of you who are still interested in taking the course, I assure you that we will make the best of the new situation.”

Maggs has co-taught the seminar with Thomas since 2011 GW Hatchet.

A university spokesperson also confirmed the news to Fox News Digital. “Justice Thomas has informed GW Law that he is unavailable to co-teach the Constitutional Law Seminar this fall,” the spokesperson said. “The students were immediately informed of the decision by his co-instructor, Justice Thomas, who will continue to offer the seminar this fall.”

Thomas has not spoken publicly on the matter, and no explanation has been given for his sudden withdrawal from the class.

Students started a petition to remove him following the Supreme Court’s abortion verdict last month, but the university withdrew the petition and issued a follow-up statement.

It said, “Because we strongly support the exchange of robust ideas and debate, and because debate is an important part of our university’s educational and academic mission to train future leaders who are ready to solve the world’s most pressing problems, the university will not terminate Justice Thomas’ employment or his legal opinions.” Don’t cancel his class in response.”

Thomas has been a liberal target since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision earlier this year. His wife Ginny Thomas has also faced scrutiny for her advocacy in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Rip. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told “The Faulkner Focus” on Monday that he believes the Jan. 6 order targeting Clarence Thomas during the hearings was part of an effort to “intimidate” the Supreme Court.

Jordan responded to the Wall Street Journal op-ed Ginny argued that issuing a subpoena to Thomas was “an attempt to obstruct justice, and it does not help the committee’s cause.”