New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Supreme Court rejected Yeshiva University’s bid to block an LGBTQ+ student organization from forming on campus and is sending the issue to New York courts.

In a 5-4 ruling against the Jewish university on Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied Yeshiva’s request to put the New York County Supreme Court’s decision on hold, and the school will now have to go through the New York court system.

Supreme Court justices who dissented from the majority included Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing for the majority, said, “The application is denied because it appears that applicants have at least two other avenues for expedited or interim state court relief.”

Supreme Court temporarily blocks earlier ruling, allowing Jewish university to deny LGBTQ+ group recognition

Alito’s dissent noted that the First Amendment allows Yeshiva University to freely exercise its religion, and it is doubtful that a return to state court would be successful for the school.

“I doubt Yeshiva’s return to state court will be fruitful, and I see no reason why we should not grant a stay at this time. It is our duty to stand up for the Constitution, even if it is controversial to do so,” Alito wrote.

New York County Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler ruled on June 14 that because the university is chartered as a nonreligious institution, it must comply with the New York City Human Rights Act.

The judge rules that Yeshiva University must recognize the LGBT student group

The university must “immediately grant Plaintiff YU Pride Alliance the full equivalent of accommodations, benefits, facilities and privileges afforded to all other student groups at Yeshiva University,” Kotler stated in an earlier ruling.

Click here to get the Fox News app