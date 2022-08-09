type here...
TOP STORIES Supporters show up in Mar-a-Lago to show support for...
TOP STORIES

Supporters show up in Mar-a-Lago to show support for Donald Trump after FBI raid

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump near Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, USA on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Donald Trump faces increasing legal and political pressure after FBI agents ransacked his Florida home in During the investigation, he took classified documents from the White House when he left office, casting a shadow over his possible 2024 presidential run.

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images


hide title

switch title

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump near Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, USA on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Donald Trump faces increasing legal and political pressure after FBI agents ransacked his Florida home in During the investigation, he took classified documents from the White House when he left office, casting a shadow over his possible 2024 presidential run.

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

PALM BEACH, Florida — The day after the FBI issued a search warrant and seized documents from Mar-a-Lago, supporters gathered Tuesday outside former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. On Monday, hours after Trump revealed that federal agents carried out what he called a “raid” on the private club where he lives part-time, supporters began gathering on the seawall that connects Palm Beach to the mainland. Some stayed overnight in vans or trucks.

On Tuesday, a handful of supporters, many wearing MAGA hats, waved US and Trump flags and received signals of support from passing motorists. Erica Juan was driving from Orlando and spent the night on the dam. She said: “I wanted to support Trump, who is going through hard times.” Huang, who is originally from China, said she knocked on 3,000 doors campaigning for Trump in the 2020 election. “He is saving our country,” she said. “We love him.”

Trump said FBI agents ransacked his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Politics

Trump said FBI agents ransacked his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Republicans Demand DOJ, FBI Answers Over Trump Search

Politics

Republicans Demand DOJ, FBI Answers Over Trump Search

West Palm Beach resident Larry Moore arrived at the seawall Tuesday morning “to see the crowd and show his support” for the former president. Moore said he was outraged by the FBI’s raid on the former president’s home in Florida. “It is unprecedented in the history of our country that the Biden administration is doing this. And if Biden claims he didn’t know anything about it, I can’t believe it.” White House officials say they didn’t know the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago. FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump in 2017.

Moore believes this action makes it more likely than ever that Trump will run for president again in 2024. “They put a hand on him and he has to run,” Moore said. “They do it and throw it in his face. I think they’ve cornered him.” According to Moore, if he does come, he will vote for Trump.

Previous article‘I Just Killed My Dad’ is Netflix’s latest true-crime series that shouldn’t be watched with the whole family.
Next articleYour Wednesday briefing: FBI raids Donald Trump’s home

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Questions about the Mar-a-Lago search? Here’s how warrants, subpoenas and grand juries work

The FBI's execution of a search warrant Monday at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida has raised...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

The United States signed a document approving the applications of Sweden and Finland to join NATO

WASHINGTON. President Biden on Tuesday signed legislation to expand NATO to include Sweden and Finland in a...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The gangs have the upper hand in the war with the Haitian police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN)As police carry a limping civilian to the footpath, rounds are fired from an armored vehicle...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Missing Kelly Rodney: Massive manhunt as friends uncover teenager’s last known footprints in possible abduction case

off Video Police are searching for 16-year-old Kiley Rodney, who went missing...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Judge who green-lighted attack on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home donates thousands to Obama

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 9 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ashton Kutcher shares an update on his ‘rare’ episode of vasculitis

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News