Supporters show up in Mar-a-Lago to show support for Donald Trump after FBI raid

PALM BEACH, Florida — The day after the FBI issued a search warrant and seized documents from Mar-a-Lago, supporters gathered Tuesday outside former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. On Monday, hours after Trump revealed that federal agents carried out what he called a “raid” on the private club where he lives part-time, supporters began gathering on the seawall that connects Palm Beach to the mainland. Some stayed overnight in vans or trucks.

On Tuesday, a handful of supporters, many wearing MAGA hats, waved US and Trump flags and received signals of support from passing motorists. Erica Juan was driving from Orlando and spent the night on the dam. She said: “I wanted to support Trump, who is going through hard times.” Huang, who is originally from China, said she knocked on 3,000 doors campaigning for Trump in the 2020 election. “He is saving our country,” she said. “We love him.”

West Palm Beach resident Larry Moore arrived at the seawall Tuesday morning “to see the crowd and show his support” for the former president. Moore said he was outraged by the FBI’s raid on the former president’s home in Florida. “It is unprecedented in the history of our country that the Biden administration is doing this. And if Biden claims he didn’t know anything about it, I can’t believe it.” White House officials say they didn’t know the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago. FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump in 2017.

Moore believes this action makes it more likely than ever that Trump will run for president again in 2024. “They put a hand on him and he has to run,” Moore said. “They do it and throw it in his face. I think they’ve cornered him.” According to Moore, if he does come, he will vote for Trump.