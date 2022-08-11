Supporters Call for Dawn Walker’s Extradition: Here’s How It Could Work

Supporters of the Saskatoon woman accused of faking her disappearance and then fleeing to the US say she should be returned home to Canada.

Don Walker, 48, and her seven-year-old son are at the center of an exhaustive, emotional search after they were reported missing in Saskatoon on July 24. They were found in Oregon City on Friday, and Walker was detained in the US. because the.

In the US, Walker is charged with aggravated identity theft, which if found guilty will result in a prison sentence of at least two years. She also faced criminal charges of kidnapping her parents and causing harm to society in Canada.

U.S. Attorneys allege that Walker faked her and her son’s death as part of a complex scheme that began months ago and involved stolen personal details as well as a fraudulent bank account.

Walker’s defenders believe there’s more to the story than meets the eye, and they want officials to bring it closer to home.

“I really support and hope they extradite her back to Canada so she can face these charges here in her homeland,” Walker’s aunt, Marie-Anne Daywalker-Pelletier, said at a support rally in Regina on Tuesday night.

Erica Bodine, executive director of the Regina Agreement/Indian Services, urged other rally participants to step up calls for extradition.

“Dawn felt like she had no other choice, but this is her story to tell,” Boden said. “But our story – as families, as friends, as colleagues, as women – is to stand up and say, ‘We want you to be safe and at home, here on your treaty lands, to tell your story.’ .

She could be extradited here to try Canadian crimes and then re-extraditioned back to the US to try American crimes. – Rob Curry, Professor of Law, Dalhousie University

Extradition is a formal legal process that allows federal governments to send people from one country to another to stand trial or serve a sentence, according to Rob Curry, a professor of law at the Law School. Schulich at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Ultimately, US officials must make the final decision on whether and when Walker will be extradited, but the process must begin with Justice Canada sending a formal request to the US.

CBC News asked the government department if it had made the request, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Once the request is made, US officials will hold an extradition hearing to consider issues such as paperwork, evidence, and criteria for legal extradition.

“It’s not unusual for a person who is being wanted to opt out of the process, which is to say, ‘I voluntarily agree to return to Canada,'” Curry said, noting that this would speed up the process.

Several ways are possible

If the extradition is approved, Currie said, the process could play out differently as Walker faces charges on both sides of the border.

Curry, who specializes in transnational criminal law, said one option for Walker would be to jump between Canada and the US, handling criminal charges in both countries.

“She could be extradited here to stand trial for Canadian crimes and then re-extraditioned back to the US to stand trial for American crimes,” Curry said.

“If she is convicted in one of the countries, she can be sent to serve her sentence in one country and then sent to serve her sentence in another country.”

Alternatively, Curry says there’s a chance the US could drop charges against Walker given their nature.

“I would say that the most serious of the accusations are related to what should happen in Canada. It’s not uncommon for Americans in this situation to say, “OK, you know what, we’re going to drop our charges and just go ahead with the extradition,” he said.

“There is nothing unusual about this, especially if the American attacks are weaker than the Canadian ones.”

Walker’s U.S. charges involve forged identity documents.

“One of them is a felony,” Curry said. “One of them is misconduct. Perhaps none of them are as serious as child abduction and public harm.”

Identity theft charge

If the U.S. drops its charges, Curry said, Walker could potentially face identity theft charges in Canada, where the alleged crime began.

The Saskatoon Police Service said on Monday that a criminal investigation into Walker’s actions is ongoing and that additional charges may be filed.

A demonstrator outside the Legislature holds a banner in support of Walker. (Adam Bent/CBC)

On another occasion, Walker released a statement on Tuesday saying she “had no choice” but to do what she did because she feared for her safety and that of her son.

Extradition cases involving allegations of abuse and children at risk should be handled with caution, Currie said.

“There are a lot of complex gender and parental factors that need to be taken into account in a case like this by all of us who are watching, as well as by the government agencies tasked with handling this case.”

Walker’s next US court appearance is scheduled for next month.