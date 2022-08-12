New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Five House Democrats running for re-election in districts won by former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election face a major hurdle this week, raising doubts about whether they can survive Republican challengers in November’s midterm elections.

The House is poised to hold a high-stakes vote Friday on a massive social spending and tax bill, officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that many economists say will have no real impact on inflation and instead add to already skyrocketing levels. National debt.

Republicans are expected to vote no for the bill, while Democrats need full unity, including members of the “squad,” to pass the legislation.

Fox News Digital reached out to five Democrats in the tightest re-election races, including Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz., Rep. Cindy Oxney, D-Yova, Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, and asked if they were considering supporting the law or pushing for any changes to it. None of them responded.

Democrats pushed ahead with the Manchin-Schumer spending bill despite a lack of understanding of the fiscal implications

But Cartwright announced his support for the legislation this week A press release Celebrating its passage in the Senate and it will reduce both inflation and the budget deficit.

“I applaud the Senate’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which will fight inflation, reduce drug costs, health insurance and fuel costs, and make wealthy corporations finally pay their fair share,” he wrote.

“This is action the American people have been waiting for. Now that the Senate has taken action, the House will return to pass this landmark legislation — delivering for families and communities in Northeast Pennsylvania and across the nation,” he later added.

Vulnerable House Democrat Manchin-Schumer said he would support the spending bill, pointing to its passage

Golden, who was the only House Democrat to vote against the more sweeping “Build Back Better” bill last year, praised elements of the new bill but told a local newspaper he still didn’t know how he would vote.

O’Halleran, Axne and Kaptur have yet to give any indication whether they will support the bill. Democrats only need to lose a few votes before the bill fails.

Each of the five narrowly won their races in 2020, and with congressional Democrats and President Biden bleeding the American public, many wonder if this vote on the bill could be the final nail in the coffin. their seats.

Republicans are ready to campaign against any Democratic politician who votes for the legislation, the bill adds. Middle class tax hike And blasting funds to hire 87,000 new IRS employees over the next decade. Any vote on the bill will be used in campaign attack ads in the months leading up to the midterms.

“Every Democrat who votes for this bill is kicking middle-class people in the teeth with huge tax hikes and increased IRS harassment. This will get them re-elected,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Toran Sinclair said in a statement. Fox News Digital.

Republicans need to flip only a few seats to regain control of the House.