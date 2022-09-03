New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Americans’ support for abortion has risen in the months since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized the right to terminate pregnancies nationwide, according to a Wall Street Journal poll.

The rise in support for abortion will have an impact on November’s midterm elections, with voters seeing abortion as a more important issue than in previous elections.

A WSJ poll found support for abortion rose five percentage points among all likely voters, from 55% in March to 60% in August.

But a majority of Democrats (83%) say this summer’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling will make them more likely to vote in November’s midterm elections, and 53% of independent voters say the same.

The poll echoes other recent polling that suggests abortion is not the most important issue to voters when compared to economic issues like inflation, according to a WSJ survey.

“Abortion was not an issue that most people, before Dobbs, spent a lot of time thinking about,” said Democratic pollster Molly Murphy. WSJ poll With Republican Tony Fabrizio. “What Dobbs did was, one, we had a national conversation about it. Two, it went from hypothetical to real.”

When asked about specific restrictions, only 30% supported abortion bans after 15 weeks (except in cases of rape, obscenity or medical emergencies), and 27% supported a ban after six weeks of pregnancy. According to the poll, the numbers dropped from there, with only 10% saying abortion was illegal in all cases.

“The truth of the matter is that there is no clear consensus, even among Republicans. They want limits. The question is what limits and how far they should go,” Fabrizio told the WSJ.

Republicans seeking office across the country are hitting back against Democratic rivals who are trying to clarify their deeply held and pro-life positions. Tiffany Smiley, GOP candidate, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., recently said in a statement that “I am pro-life, but I oppose the federal abortion ban.”

Senate candidate Blake Masters of Arizona responded to the attack ad by saying Democrats have more extreme abortion positions because most do not say there should be any restrictions on abortion.

Masters accused Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of lying about his abortion views in a statement that said the Republican “supports a total abortion ban. Rape, extramarital sex. No exceptions.”

“Mark Kelly voted for the most extreme abortion laws in the world,” Masters responded in his own video last week, adding that the Women’s Health Protection Act Kelly supports “is more extreme than Western Europe, it should be more extreme than Arizona.”

The Wall Street Journal survey was conducted Aug. 17-25, 2022, with a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.