Superyacht sinking off Italian coast caught on video

Footage captures the moment disaster struck off the Italian coast.

The Italian Coast Guard has released videos of the sinking of the 130-foot superyacht My Saga in the Mediterranean Sea.

The boat started taking on water at the stern on Saturday evening while sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo.

After receiving a distress call, the Coast Guard sent two patrol vessels to rescue the nine people on board and a tugboat to tow the vessel back to port in Crotone.

During the rescue operation, the ship partially sank and listed to starboard – nine miles off the coast of Catanzaro Marina.

Footage captured what happened next as the ship’s bow went into the wind. The rescuers lost the operation and the steel-hulled boat quickly disappeared beneath the waves.

The Italian Coast Guard reported that rough weather and sea conditions, coupled with the vessel’s increasing tilt on its starboard side, made it “impossible” to recover the My Saga.

My Saga was the first yacht of her caliber to be built by Monaco Yachting and Technologies as of 2007. According to SuperYachtTimes, the yacht was purchased by an unknown owner in 2022.

The Italian Coast Guard has launched an “administrative investigation” to determine the cause of the incident, according to a translation of the Coast Guard’s Facebook post.