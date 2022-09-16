New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Rodgers has a questionable receiving corps after losing Davante Adams, so he may have his work cut out for him this season.

But he didn’t give his struggling teammates a vote of confidence during or after Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Christian Watson dropped a wide open pass that would have easily been a 75-yard touchdown.

Rodgers looked upset and confused.

According to ESPN, Rodgers appeared to throw Watson under the bus during his postgame conference.

Former head coach Sean Payton was not a fan of the way Rodgers carried himself during or after the game.

“It drives me crazy. Here’s the thing: I didn’t think he played well,” Payton said on the “NFL Roads Show.” “I don’t think Aaron played well. … After the game, we go to the interview in the locker room, and the first question Aaron gets is about the bounce back. And he mentions the first play of the game, a dropped pass from a rookie, and I’m like, ‘Come on.’ I like Aaron Rodgers, but I don’t like what I’ve seen.”

The play was sloppy, but Rodgers said he needs to work on getting more chemistry with his new teammates.

“I’m going to hold on to these guys because I believe in them, but there’s also patience that comes with inexperience. I’ve learned how to balance that. But direct communication is the best way. These are good kids. They really are. They like to please, they want to do the right thing, they want to do it. care about,” Rodgers said Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers’ solution to young wideouts’ struggles on Packers’ chemistry: ‘The main part of it is just communication’

Rodgers went 22 for 34 for 195 yards and no touchdowns with an interception. Of course, if Watson makes one play, it’s a completely different stat line and ballgame.

Towards the end of the first half, Rodgers looked angry on the sideline.

Rodgers and the Packers look to get their first win of the year against their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears, on Sunday night.