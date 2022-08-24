closer
Super Bowl champion wide receiver Sammy Watkins had the opportunity to play for the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons and catch passes from Patrick Mahomes.

Watkins is now rushing to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. The veteran signed with Green Bay in the offseason after spending the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens. In an interview with Packers.com analyst Larry McCarren, he was asked about his comments about Rodgers and Mahomes earlier in training camp.

Patrick Mahomes, #15, celebrates a touchdown with teammate Sammy Watkins, #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

McCarren talked to Watkins about an interaction he had with teammate Robert Cobb in training camp. Cobb calls himself “Mahomes or Rodgers?” McCarren said he asked. McCarren notes that Watkins responded, “I think Pat is pretty good, but A-Rod is on a whole ‘nother level.”

Watkins didn’t deny it.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after failing to convert for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“He’s amazing. How he controls the ball. How he puts everybody in. I’ve been around a lot of quarterbacks and I’ve never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers,” Watkins said.

Mahomes took over some jobs from his former teammates who joined new teams. Tyreek Hill called Tua Tagovailoa the most accurate quarterback he ever played with and now Watkins.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins, #11, works out during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 30, 2022 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.

(Larry Radloff/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s not something Mahomes focuses on, but it could be something he uses as motivation to come out swinging. Mahomes had 4,839 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes last season. The Chiefs have made it to three consecutive AFC Championships.

