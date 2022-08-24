New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Super Bowl champion wide receiver Sammy Watkins had the opportunity to play for the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons and catch passes from Patrick Mahomes.

Watkins is now rushing to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. The veteran signed with Green Bay in the offseason after spending the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens. In an interview with Packers.com analyst Larry McCarren, he was asked about his comments about Rodgers and Mahomes earlier in training camp.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McCarren talked to Watkins about an interaction he had with teammate Robert Cobb in training camp. Cobb calls himself “Mahomes or Rodgers?” McCarren said he asked. McCarren notes that Watkins responded, “I think Pat is pretty good, but A-Rod is on a whole ‘nother level.”

Watkins didn’t deny it.

Giants’ Saquon Barkley ready to prove doubters wrong: ‘F— everybody’

“He’s amazing. How he controls the ball. How he puts everybody in. I’ve been around a lot of quarterbacks and I’ve never seen them carry themselves like Aaron Rodgers,” Watkins said.

Mahomes took over some jobs from his former teammates who joined new teams. Tyreek Hill called Tua Tagovailoa the most accurate quarterback he ever played with and now Watkins.

Click here to get the Fox News app

It’s not something Mahomes focuses on, but it could be something he uses as motivation to come out swinging. Mahomes had 4,839 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes last season. The Chiefs have made it to three consecutive AFC Championships.