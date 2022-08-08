New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Andrew Whitworth ended a long NFL career after the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in February.

Whitworth played 16 years in the NFL from 2006 to 2021 for the Rams and Bengals. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro.

He participated in the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors’ 50th anniversary celebration at Sophie Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. He offers some advice on how the latest crop of rookies can build a career like his.

“I really think it comes down to discipline and consistency,” Whitworth told Fox News Digital before the ceremony. “I think for me as a young player, I had a close friend who always told me, ‘You’re going to be great later,’ and I think that was my mantra for a long time early in my career, because it was about the time when I was young that I was ready to give up now. And day in and day out I have the energy to chase my grind and chase all the things I want. And realize that I can celebrate, live one day at a time and enjoy it if I take the time now. Follow that mantra and you’ll be great later. Take the time now.”

Whitworth is set to receive the Visionary Award at the event.

“I think my goal and ambition for the last five years is just to be a part of L.A., to involve myself in the community and find a way to make people’s lives better,” he said.

The 40-year-old former offensive lineman not only capped off his season with a Super Bowl ring but also took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The next step in his career was the broadcast booth. Whitworth is set to join Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast staff this season.