Andrew Whitworth capped off a stellar NFL career with a Super Bowl championship with the Los Angeles Rams last season and has moved from the trenches to the broadcast booth ahead of the 2022 season.

Whitworth was a second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006 and played through the 2021 season, calling it a career at age 40. He finished with four Pro Bowl and two first-team All-Pro selections to his name. Won the 2021 Walter Payton Award.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Whitworth said he thought about being enshrined in Canton as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and that his resume spoke for itself. He said his argument is similar to the one he used when he was snubbed for the NFL’s All-Decade Teams. Tackles Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley and Joe Thomas were named to the All-2010s team.

“I think it’s going to come up over the years. You know, five years I think you deserve it. I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s a great conversation,” Whitworth explained. “Obviously, you hear guys — guys who have been here a long time or guys who are trying to get in — I think they’re going to take somebody who deserves to get drastically changed over the years. I think sometimes it boils down a little bit … What’s really the marker of getting into the Hall of Fame? To me, more than I argue. I look at it differently, because it’s really disrespectful that I didn’t make the all-decade team. If you look at that list, regardless of what you think about the talent, because I think sometimes we talk about the offensive line now and the conversation is always about how talented they are and how many weird plays they make. have

“But if you look at that list, if you just play in that decade, I’ve played the longest in two decades, I’ve played in three of them, in one decade (2010 to 2020), I’ve won a lot of games, I’ve been to a lot of Pro Bowls, I’ve been to a Super Bowl, I played a lot of snaps, if not the least amount of sacks (allowed) there, I was one of the highest graders on those guys, if you want to (look at) the stats of (Pro Football Focus), won the most division championships, I think the only other one went to the Super Bowl, so what do you want to measure? With that I think it’s gone from like, I think it’s funny sometimes with quarterbacks, we kind of flip the conversation — whether they’re a winner or whether it’s the stats.

“As for me, my argument is that I’m the oldest starting left tackle in NFL history, I’m the oldest to win a Super Bowl, the oldest to win an NFC Championship, that has something to do with keeping your job, and the most games won by a left tackle in NFL history. I’m like that. I think one of those things is, it’s really something you want to do. I think my career will stand with any tackle that’s played the game.”

Whitworth walked off the field a champion and agreed to be an analyst on Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” staff.

“For me, the game of football is what I’m most passionate about. Not just the actual game, but what it’s taught me off the field, on the field, the life lessons I’ve learned from both, the relationships that stretch is a part of it and the impact you have in your community,” Whitworth told Fox News Digital. “So, for me, it’s like, ‘How can I stay close to this game that I love so much?’ For me, football is my passion and dream. I think it’s amazing. I love talking about it and being involved with it.

Whitworth said he talked to the Rams about trying to be in the organization in some way, like in the broadcast booth, or in a different way in football. He said he talked to other networks and “got some good offers,” but said Amazon’s offer fit his lifestyle.

“It’s really unique. It’s one of a kind, and it’s a unique thing from Earth.”

The former offensive lineman will get his first regular-season shot in the booth when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night in Week 2 on Amazon Prime.

With just one day until the official start of the NFL season, Whitworth found a new team at Pepsi to help fans get the ultimate experience while watching football on TV on their Sundays.

Whitworth and Pepsi launched the “Pepsi 18 Week Pack” – a small house that offers everything the die-hard NFL fan needs to watch the game. Playing up the tiny house phenomenon, the facility features a 55-inch 4K TV with stadium-style seats, a built-in fridge, a Murphy-style bed, a built-in washer and dryer, and turf carpeting.

“Being retired, it resonated a lot,” Whitworth said of teaming up with Pepsi to unveil the “Pepsi 18 Week Pack.” “Obviously, one, we all know Pepsi because of having kids. And two, I already thought about it. Even before I retired, I remember where you watch the first game when you retire. I remember wanting to be on the golf course? Do I want to play golf or be at home with the family? Like, I’m week 1 and what do I want to do the first game I’m not playing anymore Want to enjoy the NFL experience?

“When this concept came up, I was like, this is unbelievable. It’s right up my alley. It’s perfect. I’m already thinking about what would be the perfect setup to watch an NFL football game.”

Whitworth’s former team will begin their Super Bowl defense Thursday night against potential Super Bowl LVII contender the Buffalo Bills.

He said it would be “a heck of a challenge” for the Rams to repeat as champions.

“Everybody’s after you. How healthy can you be? Anytime you finish first you’ve got tough schedules so you don’t have easy games. It’s a challenge every day,” he said. “I think they can do it. If you look at it, to me, you see last August and this August — they’re a better football team than they were last August. They’ve got to be healthy and execute.”