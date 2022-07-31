New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson was rumored to be one of the pieces involved in a potential Kevin Durant trade package when the market heated up for the Brooklyn Nets star earlier this month.

Johnson, 26, has improved his game over the past three seasons as a member of the Suns. He averaged a career-high 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in the 2021-22 season. Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, DeAndre Ayton and draft picks have all been mentioned in rumors over the past few weeks. Durant still hasn’t been traded.

Johnson said Arizona Republic He understands the business side of the league and knows the Suns have to make the right decision to potentially land an all-time great like Durant.

“You have to expect a team to do what’s in their best interest and win a championship,” the former North Carolina standout told the paper.

Johnson said he was back in Chapel Hill, NC with his brother Puff, who currently plays for the Tar Heels, and his teammates when he heard the rumors on ESPN.

“I’m like, I’m like, don’t put me in this. And next thing you know, Windy (ESPN’s Brian Windhorst) or somebody on TV, naming potential trade targets, naming DA, like, me, Mikal. And me, Raw man, But that’s business. Like I said, it’s business, and if something happens, it’s part of God’s plan, and you’ve got to keep rolling.”

Brooklyn still hasn’t found a suitable trade partner for Durant.

The latest rumor involving the sharpshooter came last week as the Boston Celtics were reportedly engaged in trade talks with Brooklyn. Jaylen Brown was allegedly central to the deal, but nothing came of it.