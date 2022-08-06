New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Talk about a Find out.

A treasure trove of jewelry, medals and historic artifacts dating back to the legendary 17th-century Maravillas shipwreck has been found in the Bahamas — and people are about to see it.

Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders), a two-deck Spanish galleon, sank off Little Bahama Bank in the northern Bahamas on January 4, 1656, on a voyage from Cuba to Seville.

It contained several funds, both royal taxes and private property.

The 891-tonne vessel went down after colliding with its fleet flagship.

It hit a reef 30 minutes later – and eventually sank.

The remains of the ship were scattered for many miles across the sea, with no significant part of the ship remaining.

For more than 360 years, archaeologists and adventurers have tried to locate the remains lost in the ruins.

Although most of the treasure – an estimated 3.5 million pieces – was salvaged between 1656 and the early 1990s, modern technology such as high-resolution magnetometers, improved GPS and metal detecting allowed Allen’s exploration to come up. Superficial riches beyond one’s imagination.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Carl Allen, founder of Allen Exploration, said he and his team began collecting valuable artifacts near Walker’s Cay in July 2020.

High-tech tools, as well as official permission granted by the Bahamanian government to search the area in the northern Bahamas – known as a hotspot for wrecks – have led to “pretty amazing” discoveries, the entrepreneur said.

“We’ve recovered thousands of artifacts,” he said.

“Cannons, anchors, emeralds and amethysts … we are up to about 3,000 silver coins and 25 gold coins,” he said.

He revealed that water only reaches a depth of 50 feet in this area and the sand can bury the treasure up to 20 feet.

However, that didn’t stop Allen from proving his doubters wrong and finding treasures that took his breath away.

“When I pulled up the first precious thing, I lost my breath,” he said. “I couldn’t breathe.”

“I’ve been thinking about this all my life.”

Among the attractions are Spanish olive vessels, Chinese porcelain and iron rigging, according to an AllenX press release.

The team also found a silver sword handle belonging to soldier Don Martín de Aranda y Guzmán; This aspect helped the teams identify these treasures as belonging to submerged Maravillas.

A gold pendant with the cross of Santiago designed in the shape of a scallop shell.

Also recovered were four pendants worn by members of the Sacred Order of Santiago, a religious band of knights active in the Spanish maritime trade.

Allenx considers the Order of Santiago jewels the “star” found so far.

It is reinforced with what appears to be an Indian bezoar stone – a popular European stone known for its healing properties.

Another gold pendant bears the same cross, overlaying a large, oval Colombian emerald.

Three gold chains were recovered, including an 887-gram gold filigree chain made up of 80 circular links and decorated with four-lobed rosette motifs, mostly made in the Philippines, the group said.

AllenX points out that there are no exact replicas of the chain from other excavations found in museum collections or in Spanish portrait art.

Allen Exploration archaeologist Jim Sinclair told Fox News Digital that the artifacts reveal how people lived during the colonial period and in the New World.

As an archaeologist of 40 years and the original explorer of iconic wrecks like the Titanic, Sinclair said a recovery like the Maravillas reflects an “amazing leap” in technology.

The archaeologist considers the analysis of artifacts a “really good development” in tracing human behavior and history.

Although the artifacts are worth millions of dollars, the objects are priceless, said Bill Springer, a spokesman for Allen Exploration.

None of Allen Exploration’s discoveries will be auctioned or sold.

Instead, the finds will become part of an exhibit at Allen Exploration’s Bahamas Maritime Museum, located in the Port Lucaya Marketplace in Freeport.

The museum will open on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

It features other exhibits about the maritime history of the Bahamas, as well as the transatlantic slave trade and the Lucayan people.

Only 45 people survived

The Maravillas exhibit also presents the story of the ship’s demise.

Of the nearly 650 passengers on board, only 45 survived.

No human remains were found.

Allen described the shipwreck as a “tremendous blow” as Spain was struggling financially at the time and the boat was loaded with valuables.

It’s one of the largest treasure ships ever to leave the Indies – so Allen says he hopes to unearth even more artefacts.

The “mother lode” has not yet been discovered.

The “mother lode” had yet to be found, he suggested; And when it is, he says the drag is “extremely worth it.”

“The manifest is usually on these older ships, a lot of times – it’s only half of what’s on the ship because there’s so much contraband,” he said.

“So, that’s exciting.”

In addition to opening the museum, Allen is furthering his passion for discovery and education by developing underwater archeology programs for Bahamian children.

“The big problem is, [the debris] It’s never going to be there,” he said.

“And it’s a playground for shipwrecks.”

“So, I’ve created a way for other people to do it — and I welcome that.”

Allen Exploration’s Bahamas Maritime Museum in Freeport, Grand Bahama will open on August 6, 2022.