New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Talk about getting a lift.

A modified Ford F-150 that fell through the ice in Arctic waters from a remote area of ​​Canada in March was recovered by divers and a helicopter.

The truck is part of a testing and reconnaissance convoy for the Transglobal Car Expedition, which will attempt to travel overland from the South Pole to the North Pole.

The truck was returning from Resolute, one of the northernmost bases in the world, when it broke through a thinner-than-expected ice cover and got stuck.

A $200 million treasure map shows the final location of famous missing cars

The occupants were rescued before the truck plunged completely through the ice and into 26 feet of water.

As part of its commitment to do no harm to the ecosystem, the team worked with local authorities to develop a plan to recover the vehicle.

On Sunday, boats searching the meltwater found strong currents had rolled the truck onto its roof and about 50 feet below.

Attaching float bags to it, cold water divers were sent to bring it to the surface, where it flipped over and was towed to a nearby island.

All the belongings left behind during the escape, the passport and the rifles were still inside.

A Super Puma heavy-lift helicopter was called and the truck was attached to it with slings.

Electric Nissan Arya first North Pole to South Pole trip attempt

This is It took four attempts to get the truck off the ground, with one refueling stop, before flying it to the port town of Gjoa Haven, 180 miles away, according to the team. From there, it will be shipped to Montreal on the next available cargo ship.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The team, sponsored by National Geographic and Swiss research and technology non-profit Goodgear, and using vehicles built by Iceland’s Arctic Trucks, will continue preparations for the full circumnavigation, which is scheduled to begin in 2024.