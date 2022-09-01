New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sunisa “Suni” Lee has accomplished more at the age of 19 than most do in a lifetime.

Lee won an all-around gold medal as part of Team USA’s gymnastics squad at the Tokyo Olympics last summer and attended Auburn University, where she finished as runner-up in the NCAA championship on balance beam, SEC championship on bars and all-around. – Around. She was named an NCAA First-Team All-American, SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC member in her first year with the Tigers.

Lee can make it look easy on the gymnastics floor — whether it’s on beam or bars — but she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that she’s faced more pressure to stand out because of her success at the Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“At the beginning of the season, I didn’t really put any pressure on myself and I was enjoying it. But towards the end of the season, I think I let social media get to my head a little bit. And I started putting a lot of pressure on myself and I felt like I was kind of going down throughout the season,” Lee said. “Now, I’m just letting my body heal and my mind heal and I’m ready to get back out there and compete again.”

When Lee came to Auburn, she came with a celebrity gold medalist, and Lee said going to school was not an easy experience at first.

“I think it was a very difficult transition for me, because coming out of the Olympics I still wanted to say a lot about going to school. So, when I got to school, it was very busy and then it was very difficult. I was in a good place mentally because I wasn’t allowed to go anywhere. Also, I can’t go out and eat in public without people taking pictures of me,” Lee told Fox News Digital.

Flashback: Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics.

“It’s something I had to get used to, so the transition was hard. But once I got into things it started to get easier. And then there was the support from my team and my coaches and people like me. The family really helped a lot because they always made sure I was okay.”

When she’s not in the gym training, Lee says she likes shopping and hanging out with friends. In addition, she also learned how to balance the pressures of everyday life, schoolwork and studies, and competing at a high level in college athletics.

“For me, I think it’s important to take advantage of all the opportunities I get because all these opportunities are once in a lifetime and that’s what makes everything so exciting. But balancing that is probably something I’m still trying to learn,” she said. “I’m trying to learn to use a planner a lot, planning out my week so I know what I need to do and make sure I’m staying focused on the things I need to get done.

Flashback: Suni Lee’s family goes to the forest to see their gold-winning Olympic daughter

“My coach has helped me through a difficult situation and helped me with my mood and balance everything in my life right now. He basically told me to keep the gym in the gym. Basically, I don’t think about gymnastics. When I’m out of the gym it consumes me. And when I get into the gym, nothing else matters. No – it’s just what I’m doing at the time. “It’s like a constant meditative state, pushing thoughts about the gym out of my mind when I’m outside the gym, and thoughts about life out of my mind when I’m in the gym.”

One thing Lee doesn’t have to worry about much anymore is her smile, having recently partnered with Invisalign. She told Fox News Digital that she had braces for six months after the Olympics and thought switching to Invisalign when she started college was a good way to go.

Since then, she says her smile has “improved a lot and I’m very grateful.”

“I’ve always been really confident about my smile. If you want a big confidence booster and fewer trips to the dentist for your treatment, I think you should get Invisalign because they’re great.” she added.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Lee began her sophomore year with Auburn in mid-August and is preparing for another run to the NCAAs with her Auburn team. Keeping in mind all the achievements of last year, she said that the aim is not to look too far this season and to manage it one at a time.