Phoenix Suns minority owner Jaham Najafi has asked majority owner Robert Sarver to resign after the NBA suspended the basketball executive following an investigation into racist and misogynistic comments.

The NBA suspended Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million after an NBA investigation into the toxic work environment claim found that he “repeated the N-word while repeating the statements of others” at least five times and “engaged in incidents of inappropriate conduct.” Regarding female employees, made several sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical behavior with male employees.

Najafi issued an open letter to Suns players and staff on Thursday.

“I have no choice but to speak on behalf of the hundreds of you affected by the NBA’s investigation and findings, Robert Sarver and your communications. The resulting investigation of his behavior,” the letter said. “First and foremost, I want to sincerely thank all of you who have had the courage to share your experiences, as difficult as it may have seemed, to help piece together a clearer picture. Work life should be similar to yours for the last 18 years.

“There should be zero tolerance for discriminatory actions at any level, in any setting, let alone a professional one. There is no doubt that the findings establish that Mr. Sarwar’s rude, misogynistic and racist behavior has had a significant negative impact on you. It has no place in our society. Multiple eyewitnesses have confirmed this. Robert Sarver used the ‘N-word’ at least five times in the report. The report confirmed that Sarver made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women and engaged in inappropriate physical behavior in the workplace towards male employees.

“Words and actions matter.

“CEO, executive director, president, teacher, coach or any other position of leadership warrants immediate termination. The fact that Robert Sarver is the ‘owner’ of the team does not give him license to treat others any differently than any other leader. His position of ‘ownership’ does not allow anyone That he feels fit to lead is forgetting the fact that NBA teams belong to the communities they serve. Team investors are only temporary stewards.

“If we, as sports leaders, are not held to the same standards, how can we expect a functioning society with any level of integrity and respect? We owe it to you: employees, athletes, partners and your families to provide the same. A positive workplace environment We need it for any other business.

“I cannot with good judgment sit back and allow our children and future generations of fans to think that this behavior is tolerated because of wealth and privilege. Therefore, in my commitment to help eradicate racism, sexism and bias of any kind,” Phoenix Suns Vice President , I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver. While I have no interest in becoming a managing partner, I will work tirelessly to ensure that the next team steward treats all stakeholders with dignity, professionalism and respect.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday that there is a difference between the Donald Sterling case, in which he was heard on tape making racist comments, and the Sarver case.

Sterling’s investigation took three days before Silver announced a lifetime ban. The server investigation was more extensive, involving 80,000 documents and other materials over a period of about 10 months.

“This case is very different,” Silver said of Sarver’s investigation. “It’s not like one was caught on tape and the other wasn’t. … Mr. Sarwar eventually admitted his behavior.”

Silver’s decision not to penalize Sarver drew backlash from LeBron James and Chris Paul.

Sarwar acknowledged the discipline in a separate statement.

“Good leadership requires accountability. For Sun and Mercury organizations, that starts with me,” Sarwar said. “While I disagree with some of the details in the NBA’s report, I want to apologize for my words and actions that hurt our staff. I take full responsibility for what I did. I apologize for the pain and these errors. The decision was inconsistent with my personal philosophy or my values. are not compatible.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.