The middle of August is approaching, summer is in full swing. Earlier this week, the New York Weather Forecast on Twitter posted a reminder that, depending on your mood, could be taken as good news or a bit of a bummer:
I’m at the last camp, but I’m working on it. A lifelong supporter of long summer days, I try not to get angry at those who come alive when the lights dim. I try not to feel offended by the drugstore candy display Billy Crystal in a fisherman sweater and sweatpants.
Recently, my colleague Sam Sifton and I were discussing the end of summer, and when I started to feel sad, he stopped me. “We’re not in the elevator down yet,” he said. It was at the end of July and I agreed. Labor Day was still six weeks away. We were still in the middle of the climb.
So instead of pushing the buttons on every floor in a futile attempt to stop the elevator, I’m determined to enjoy the ride.
First, it’s peak corn on the cob and Caprese season, it’s time to switch to full tomato mode. It’s also sweet season, and I’m excited to try swapping graham crackers for salty ones, as suggested by my colleague Tanya Sichinskaya, for a less-sweet treat. There is still plenty of summer: time to get distracted, visit Coney Island, watch the migration of ships and sharks.
Another way to prevent the end of events: to make plans. This is the time to book your trip, fill your calendar with appointments and movies, plant seeds that will bloom when the weather gets colder. “Picturing good things ahead makes us feel better in the moment,” psychologist Simon A. Rego told The Times.
On Sam’s recommendation, I borrowed Robert McCloskey’s Time of Miracles from the library, which received the Caldecott Medal in 1958. This is a picture book about a summer spent in the Isles of Maine. The book well conveys the dreary feeling of love for summer and the departure from it: “Look at the farewell to the waves and the sky. Take a farewell breath of the salty sea. A little sad about the place you’re leaving, a little glad for the place you’re going.”
For more
WEEK IN CULTURE
CULTURAL CALENDAR
🍿 “ET the Extra-Terrestrial” (limited participation starting this weekend): August is often a bad month for new movies, but we’re in a particularly dry period right now. However, I know what I’ll be doing this weekend: taking my child to see the 40th Anniversary re-release of this classic Steven Spielberg film in select IMAX theaters across the country. All I watched the trailer as well as music made me tear up. Music. (I will also see Jaws when it re-releases on IMAX screens starting September 2.)
📚 Run 2 (out now): If you know a guy who loves crime dramas, then you might know someone who loves Heat, the epic – at least in running time – 1995 film starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer. roles. (There is a simple test to see if someone likes The Heat. Just say the line “For me, it’s all about the action” and see if they smile when they recognize you.) Director Michael Mann published the novel. with thriller screenwriter Meg Gardiner, which is a prequel and sequel to the film. I’m so excited to read this that I looked at my copy the other day and said, “Brother, are you going to way down“. (To be clear, this is also a line from “Heat”.)
RECIPE OF THE WEEK
Coconut rice with shrimp and corn
My family has just returned from a nearly two week vacation and I have to admit that getting back to the nightly dinner ritual has been a challenge. Fortunately, Samantha Seneviratne covers me with her delicious jug. coconut rice with shrimp and corn. While you can make it in the winter with frozen corn, it’s truly sensational with fresh corn available right now. Her tip for cutting the kernels off the cob is my favorite method: Place the cob on a cutting board for slicing, rather than stand it upright; it’s much faster and less messy. Coconut milk adds just the right richness here, balanced with jalapenos, ginger and plenty of fresh lime juice and zest. This is a pleasant combination throughout the year.
The New York Times Recipe Collection is available to all readers. Please consider Cooking Subscription for full access.
REAL ESTATE
Hunting: She wanted a starter apartment in Brooklyn. What did she choose? Play our game.
Urban planning: The DC area is trying to build a park without displacing residents.
Inside out: A garden in Rhode Island separates rooms from the landscape, creating tranquility and focus.
LIFE
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox, MLB: Aaron Judge is experiencing the season of his life. Heading into that series with the Red Sox, Judge hit 45 home runs. Not only is this the best in the league, it’s also close to breaking the Yankees’ single-season record of 61 goals set by Roger Maris in 1961. “This season never ceases to amaze,” the Yankees manager said. Aaron Boone said recently. Sunday, 7:00 pm ET, ESPN.