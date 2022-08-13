Summer Elevator Down – The New York Times

First, it’s peak corn on the cob and Caprese season, it’s time to switch to full tomato mode. It’s also sweet season, and I’m excited to try swapping graham crackers for salty ones, as suggested by my colleague Tanya Sichinskaya, for a less-sweet treat. There is still plenty of summer: time to get distracted, visit Coney Island, watch the migration of ships and sharks.

Another way to prevent the end of events: to make plans. This is the time to book your trip, fill your calendar with appointments and movies, plant seeds that will bloom when the weather gets colder. “Picturing good things ahead makes us feel better in the moment,” psychologist Simon A. Rego told The Times.

On Sam’s recommendation, I borrowed Robert McCloskey’s Time of Miracles from the library, which received the Caldecott Medal in 1958. This is a picture book about a summer spent in the Isles of Maine. The book well conveys the dreary feeling of love for summer and the departure from it: “Look at the farewell to the waves and the sky. Take a farewell breath of the salty sea. A little sad about the place you’re leaving, a little glad for the place you’re going.”

