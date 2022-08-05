New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

North Korea said on Friday that all of its fever patients have recovered since the pandemic broke out in the isolated economy, according to state media KCNA.

Mortality and infections

* Click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for Icon Users, Case Tracker and News Summary.

Asia Pacific

* Macau’s government said it will resume ferry services with the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Aug. 8, as authorities try to ease strict COVID-19 restrictions in the world’s biggest gambling hub.

* Mainland China reported 539 coronavirus cases as of Aug. 4, including 222 symptomatic and 317 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said.

* Australia’s COVID-19 winter outbreak, fueled by new Omicron sub-variants BA.4/5, has peaked early, Health Minister Mark Butler said on Thursday, with hospitals reporting a steady drop in admissions over the past week.

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine linked to death in South Africa, health regulator reports

Europe

* The European Medicines Agency recommends Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning about the possibility of two types of heartburn, an added burden for a shot that has so far failed to gain widespread adoption.

Americas

* US President Joe Biden will remain in isolation until he tests negative for COVID-19, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

* Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week’s US Open tune-up event in Canada because he cannot enter the country without being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tournament organizers said, handing Andy Murray one of four wildcards.

Middle East and Africa

* South Africa’s health regulator on Thursday reported a causal link between one person’s death and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, the first such direct link in the country.

Medical development

* A small study suggests that the Omicron variant is more effective at infecting children through the nose than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

The BA.5 OMICRON variant may lead to a higher risk of reinfection and severe outcomes compared to other variants.

Economic impact

* Australia’s central bank warned on Friday that inflation could hit a three-decade high, necessitating further increases in interest rates, which would slow growth sharply and make it harder to keep the economy “in balance”.

* The Reserve Bank of India raised the key policy repo rate by 50 basis points on Friday, the third hike in as many months to cool stubbornly high inflation.

* Indonesia’s economic growth accelerated in the April-June quarter amid an export boom fueled by rising commodity prices, official data showed on Friday, but monetary tightening, rising inflation and the risk of a global recession threaten the outlook.

* Japanese households increased spending in June for the first time in four months as demand for travel services rose in a positive sign of broader recovery prospects.