Sue L. on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson. Read the full Robinson decision

On Monday, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson released his decision on whether to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Her decision was to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Watson faces 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage appointments. He solved 23 of them. In Robinson’s report, she said Watson engaged in “nonviolent sexual behavior.”

Six games are in compliance with the NFL’s new personal conduct policy. Now it’s up to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell whether he or a draftee will appeal Robinson’s decision. If that happens, Watson and the NFL Players Association will have two days to respond.

