type here...
Sports Sue L. on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson. ...
Sports

Sue L. on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson. Read the full Robinson decision

By printveela editor

-

10
0
- Advertisment -


On Monday, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson released his decision on whether to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Her decision was to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Marla Ridenour:With Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, Cleveland Browns record first win of 2022

Deshaun Watson’s suspension The onus is entirely on Deshaun Watson, on and off the field

Sue L. Robinson Decision:Highlights from former federal judge’s ruling on Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s suspension

Watson faces 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage appointments. He solved 23 of them. In Robinson’s report, she said Watson engaged in “nonviolent sexual behavior.”

Six games are in compliance with the NFL’s new personal conduct policy. Now it’s up to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell whether he or a draftee will appeal Robinson’s decision. If that happens, Watson and the NFL Players Association will have two days to respond.

Sue L. on Browns QB Deshaun Watson. Read the Robinson decision

Previous articleMusic Midtown shuts down gun laws in Georgia, highlighting legal gray area
Next articleOnPolitics: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reported to visit Taiwan

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Manchin’s deal with Schumer won’t curb inflation, warns ex-director of Congressional Budget Office

off Video Biden's deflationary law bad news for US incomes: Holtz-Eakin Former...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Beyonce removes ‘ableist’ and offensive lyric from song on ‘Renaissance’ album after online backlash

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Trey Mancini thanks doctors, Orioles staff after deal with Astros

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Who is Ayman Al-Zawahri? The chief strategist for al-Qaeda was Osama bin Laden’s mentor, then successor.

WASHINGTON — Top al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, who was killed by a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

A Democrat’s views on the finance bill are overshadowed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kirsten Sinema The views remained a mystery on Monday as party leaders eyed...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Manchin wins Democrats pledge to complete contested pipeline

WASHINGTON. Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia secured a pledge from Democratic and White House leaders...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News