The Las Vegas Aces ended the Seattle Storm and Sue Bird’s quest for the WNBA Championship on Tuesday night with a 97-92 victory in Game 4 of their semifinal matchup.

Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter as the Aces wrapped up the series in Game 4. Her aces scored 12 of the final 20 points.

“My biggest thing was getting out of Chelsea’s way when she was rocking and rolling,” Aces forward Aja Wilson said after the game. “At the end of the day, you have to get out of the way and move people.”

Bird was on the minds of many after the game. The basketball legend announced in June that the 2022 season would be his last. The 13-time All-Star finished with eight points and eight assists in 36 minutes.

“A little weird. Definitely surreal. I think at first … I was sad about the season and the game. And then I think when the emotions started to come to the surface, I knew it was going to be my last game,” Bird said after the loss.

Fans say “Thanks, Sue!” By the end of the game, the Storm star was emotional.

“I also wanted to take one last moment to thank you, and in some ways it’s been nice to soak it all in. I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished here,” she added.

Aces coach Becky Hamman called the moment “bittersweet.”

“It’s kind of like a girl beating Serena (Williams). It’s bittersweet,” Hammon said. “I know that myself and our staff and the team and the organization have a lot of respect for Sue. She’s had an amazing career, kids’ dreams. She’s got to live it up.”

Bird will wrap up her career as one of the most decorated players in women’s basketball history. She is a four-time WNBA champion, two-time NCAA champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist

This is the third WNBA Finals appearance for the Aces in franchise history. Formerly known as the Utah Starz, San Antonio Silver Stars and San Antonio Stars, the team reached the finals in 2008, but lost to the Detroit Shock in three games.

The Aces reached the finals in 2020, but then lost to the Storm.

Since moving to Las Vegas in 2018, the Aces have made the playoffs in four of their first five seasons. The team reached at least the semifinals four times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.