Sue Bird’s career ends as Las Vegas Aces top Seattle Storm to reach WNBA Finals

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird’s career ended Tuesday night as Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter and the Las Vegas Aces advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 97-92 victory over the Seattle Storm in Game 4. Their semifinal series.

The Aces won the best-of-five series 3-1, all games were tense, pressure-filled and full of brilliant shot-making. The Aces ended up doing more, especially Gray, who made five of six shots in the stretch and scored 12 of the Aces’ final 20 points.

It was Las Vegas’ third Finals appearance in franchise history. The Aces lost to Seattle in 2020 in the WNBA bubble played in Florida, and the franchise reached the finals in 2008 while still in San Antonio, losing to Detroit.

Breanna Stewart tied the WNBA playoff record with 42 points, becoming the fifth player to score 40 or more in a postseason game, and Jewell Lloyd added 29. But Seattle failed to find a third scorer and the Aces answered every Seattle charge. Las Vegas took the lead early in the second half.

Aces get the spotlight in the finals. Tonight, the ramifications of the outcome will be about Bird and the end of her two decades with the Storm franchise and the WNBA.

Bird stayed on the court after the final buzzer and received hugs from the entire Aces roster. At the end of her career, she wiped away tears as the audience screamed and cried with her.

Bird, the oldest player in the league at 41, started the year thinking this was the case, but ended up deciding midway through the regular season.

Las Vegas spoiled the party at Seattle’s home regular-season finale, Bird was honored by the franchise and the league for 21 seasons with the team and 19 seasons lost due to injury.

The Aces finally eliminated the Bird and the Storm after four tense and pressure-filled games full of big shots and big performances.

Gray was Seattle’s biggest thorn in the side with frequent clutch shooting in the shot clock. Seattle pulled even at 67-all when Gray hit a 3 as the shot clock expired.

Gray scored back-to-back buckets in the fourth, but her miss and Gabby Williams’ driving layup with 2:40 left to pull Seattle even at 82. After a review by the officials, Wilson was assessed a foul on the play for hitting Williams in the face, and her free throw gave the Storm a one-point lead.

That was Seattle’s last lead. Aja Wilson’s three-point play pulled the Aces back 85-83 and Gray didn’t miss, her jumper giving the Aces a 92-87 lead with 30 seconds left. Wilson finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Angel McCoughtry’s 24 points in the first half for Atlanta against Minnesota in 2011 and Stewart’s 26 points in the first half of a playoff game are the most. McCoftry finished the game with 38.

Las Vegas will host either Connecticut or Chicago in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday.