“Such a small miracle”: Winnipeg actor led a charity art auction for Ukraine

Elena Kainskaya was forced to lay down her brush at the end of February.

The Ukrainian artist was in the middle of a project when Russian troops invaded her country, prompting her to leave her studio and stay with her mother.

Thoughts of returning to art seemed like a luxury amid all the death and destruction, but events also provided material for a project that she had to abruptly abandon six months ago.

Now some of her pieces are up for a global online auction hosted by a former Winnipegger resident.

“Mystically, it is very connected to the war,” Kainskaya said in a phone interview from Lvov, Ukraine. The project called Injury explores the topic of recovery.

With her career in limbo, Kajinska knew she needed to do something that would not only take her time, but give her the opportunity to help her people. So she joined Médecins Sans Frontières as a translator and project manager for a humanitarian organization.

“Psychologically, it is easier to overcome this fear and loss of war when you are surrounded by people and when you are doing something useful,” she said.

Elena Kainskaya, an artist from Lviv, submitted eight works for inclusion in the Fight With Art global art auction, including a 2020 piece titled Desert Sand Witches. (Canadian press)

Another calling, this time more connected to Kainska’s roots, came in the spring when members of FestivALT, a Krakow-based organization for Jewish art and activism, reached out on social media to see if she would like to participate in a global art auction called Art fight.

Winnipeg-born actor and playwright Michael Rubenfeld, who now lives in Krakow, Poland, co-directs the auction with James Arellano of California.

Rubenfeld saw close-ups of the frightening aftermath of the war as many refugees from western Ukraine crossed the border to seek asylum in Poland. He and his wife adopted a Ukrainian woman and her mother shortly after the invasion. Their house quickly filled with tourniquets, bandages and other supplies as the woman led the gathering of supplies to distribute to the Ukrainian army.

According to Rubenfeld, it was clear that the effects of the war did not end at the border, and the creative team needed to change.

“There was so much news and so much noise about the war that we wanted to provide a human element, a cultural element, so that people would also be rooted in the fact that we are dealing with people.” he said.

“A Little Miracle” Brings Art to War

The team came up with the idea of ​​holding a global online art auction to showcase and support Ukrainian artists whose careers have been put on hold, as well as provide financial support to charities helping the military.

They managed to find more than 130 original works by about 40 artists from all over Ukraine.

It was no small feat.

The team had to figure out how to get art out of a country at war.

They built a network of people to help. Their goal was to ship everything to Lvov in western Ukraine, where they had two warehouses. The art was then transported by truck to Krakow. It took about two months to collect everything.

“It was kind of a small miracle that we were able to get it all here,” Rubenfeld said. “When the last truck arrived, we were so happy that it arrived because you never know for sure when a country is at war.”

The collection includes works made before and after the start of the war.

Artists are fighting to save their culture and people from genocide, and the auction is a way to show the world what Ukraine is through art,” Rubenfeld said.

“The exchange is not that you bought a work of art, but that you actually helped people who are trying to save their country and culture.”

The works reflect the determination of the artists

For Nata Levitasova, art has become a form of therapy.

“Art helped me feel a little less pain, and now it [takes] my focus is from war to art,” she said by phone from the Carpathians in Ukraine.

The artist, whose style reflects neo-cubism and geometric simplification, put up 10 paintings for auction. All of the works were created before the invasion, but she has since created a series called “PAINTED”, which reflects the themes of the war.

The auction will run until September 4th.

Back in Lvov, Kainskaya says there are fewer Russian attacks. She was able to develop four pieces about the war for her Trauma project. Although the future remains uncertain, she hopes to one day exhibit the project internationally.

According to her, the works of art coming out of Ukraine show the true spirit, strength and resilience of the artists.

“Art shows what we are only now beginning to discover in ourselves.”