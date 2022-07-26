type here...
FOOTBALL "Such a joy" to watch Women's Euro parties with fans
FOOTBALL

"Such a joy" to watch Women's Euro parties with fans

By printveela editor

RAchel Gould and her friends have been watching women’s football together for five years, including traveling abroad to watch England at the 2019 World Cup. But they always found that in pubs across the UK the atmosphere “has never been as exciting as we thought”.

Therefore, when the Europeans arrived at home, they decided to take matters into their own hands and arrange a “mini-football festival”.

Under the name Baller FC, Gould and her friends organized lively parties in London to watch every match, with big screens and loud sound, DJs and dancing after Friday and Saturday matches. This contrasts with many local pubs, which Gould said only showed England matches – and often in silence.

“We had a great time meeting people from different countries and teams, and we enjoyed throwing parties with them and celebrating football,” said Gould, 42, a freelance events producer.

Rachel Gould, who organized the Baller Football Club screenings, said it was a “celebration” of women’s football. Photograph: Graham Robertson/The Guardian

At the Stag’s Head pub in Hoxton, east London, at Baller FC’s party to celebrate England’s thrilling 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden, the atmosphere was electrifying as enthusiastic fans, packed to capacity, cheered loudly for the home team.

Charlotte Thompson, head of women’s football at media firm Copa90, was delighted to wear the Beth Meade jersey: “It was amazing for her to score a goal.”

She said that her favorite part was watching the four men behind her who came to drink at a local restaurant rather than watch women’s football, but ended up “jumping around us as we scored.”

She added, “Such scenes are to be expected in the men’s semi-finals. It shows that we are here, we have arrived, let’s start celebrating women’s football for what it is.”

Her colleague James Lewis felt that Sweden had missed several opportunities. “This is the theme of the Euro, any team can score and the winners are those who use their chances. Sweden didn’t take their dinner.”

Lewis said the match was “the best atmosphere I’ve ever experienced at a football game”, with an “amazing result”.

His woman at the match was Millie Bright for her “defense masterclass”, though “a lot of swearing” would suffice to describe Alessia Russo’s goal. Calling her “a one-of-a-kind striker”, he said that she “exactly epitomizes women’s football”.

The deer's head was packed full of football fans.
Deer’s Head in Hoxton, east London, was packed with football fans. Photograph: Graham Robertson/The Guardian

Although Germany would prove to be a difficult task if they beat France in the other semi-final, Lewis was optimistic about England’s prospects. “That’s why we believe he’s coming home. Why not be sure when you have the best players in the world?”

Thompson said the acting was “amazing, insane”. She said Alessia Russo and Ella Thun’s anticipated connection proved that England had “a game plan, we stuck to it and it worked.”

She is nervous about Sunday’s final but admitted: “Sweden were a difficult team and we tore them apart in the second half.

“Obviously we are a team that runs on confidence. We scored goals, the fans were at home. You felt the atmosphere of the stadium, the atmosphere here was electrified. What you felt tonight was pure football fandom, just pure unmatched passion.”

She added: “Another England final at Wembley, nothing special.”

Tense moment in the match.
Tense moment in the match. Photograph: Graham Robertson/The Guardian

Paul, a 35-year-old office worker, said the game was “a little tense” but that there was an atmosphere of “friendly fun”.

“I watch a lot of football and if you go to see a men’s game, by the time it starts people will be quite drunk and it’s boiling over, but I think it was really good,” he said.

In the same pub at last week’s England quarter-final, he was easily able to secure a seat, but by 6:30 pm on Tuesday, 90 minutes before kick-off, the pub was full.

“You feel like the team is gaining momentum, people are getting more and more excited,” he said before the match.

He added: “If England make it to the final it will mean a lot to the whole country. It would mean a lot.”

Thousands of spectators gathered across the UK on Tuesday evening in the official fan zones in the host cities, including Trafalgar Square in London, as well as in pubs and community centers, to watch the biggest women’s sporting event in European history.

Viewings at home are likely to top the 9 million who tuned in to watch England beat Spain in the quarter-finals last Tuesday.

Part of the appeal is the unique atmosphere of women’s football, which Gould said was more welcoming and inclusive than the tribalism and spunk of the men’s game.

Her parties have a welfare officer who helps with emotional issues and seeks to make connections, many fans arrive alone and hope to make friends.

Steph Griffith said she was encouraged by her interest in the European Women's Championship.
Steph Griffith said she was encouraged by her interest in the European Women’s Championship. Photograph: Graham Robertson/The Guardian

“It’s very different from men’s football. The rivalry is different because it’s a celebration for us, we appreciate all the other teams, skills and players, it’s a joy for us,” said Gould.

“The people who come here are extremely approachable and friendly, as well as knowledgeable about what’s going on and passionate about the game.”

Several fans at Stag’s Head shared their delight that England have progressed so far in a ground-breaking tournament on home soil.

Steph Griffith, a 35-year-old hairdresser, hairdresser and makeup artist, said she has worked with many straight men who were fans of the male game and were encouraged by their interest in the Women’s Euro.

“The more people see the quality, that England are playing amazing and putting on incredible matches, it will definitely have a really positive impact,” she said. “I think this tournament helped that.”

Stella Ameni, a 49-year-old charity, agreed: “This is the most amazing thing that has ever come here and everything is here for football. It’s always very homely to see who’s around, it’s such a joy. It’s an experience of freedom, so much freedom of expression.”

Stella Ameni said there was
Stella Ameni said there was “so much freedom of expression” at the event. Photo: Graham Robertson/The Guardian.

At the Euro, she felt that there was no significant difference between men’s and women’s football. “They just matched the male energy,” she said.

According to her, the victory of the England team in the general tournament “will be of great importance. England are so good but I don’t understand why we never win trophies. They go so far, so close, but this time everything has to come home.”






