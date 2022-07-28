New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With two first-place teams on the field, the New York Mets have turned this subway series into a one-way ride.

Starling Marte singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 3-2 on Wednesday night for a two-game sweep.

Max Scherzer had a great game on his 38th birthday, striking out Aaron Judge for a triple to help the Mets take a 2-0 lead into the eighth. Gleyber Torres tied the game with a two-run homer off reliever David Peterson, usually the starter.

“Every time Max had to make a pitch, he made it,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Mentally very strong.”

After the game, the depleted Yankees bolstered their lineup by acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals for three minor league pitchers.

“It’s another great hitter,” manager Aaron Boone said. “I will be glad to write his name.”

Pete Alonso Domingo made the start in German and Francisco Lindor had an RBI single for the Mets before a sellout crowd of 43,693 at Citi Field.

In his Subway Series debut, Scherzer allowed five hits in seven innings and struck out six, including Judge in two big situations. The Yankees went 0 for 15 with runners in scoring position in the series.

“Actually, I thought we played a really good game,” Boone said. “I thought we had a good at-bat against Scherzer. We had some struggles in some big spots.”

Eduardo Escobar doubled on the first pitch off Vandy Peralta (2-3), who entered the ninth on his 31st birthday. Escobar no. The 9 batter advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Tomas Nido, who had earlier doubled and scored.

Escobar advanced to third when Brandon Nimmo reached on an infield single that a lunging Peralta couldn’t corral cleanly. Marte, struck out his first three times up, then ripped a line drive into left field on a drawn-in infield.

Marte cheered as the Mets celebrated their ninth walk-off win over the Yankees and first Subway Series sweep in the Bronx since May 2014.

“That’s all I wanted for my birthday, and that’s what we got,” Scherzer said.

In the clubhouse, the Mets players presented Marte with an enormous, beautiful, green sombrero.

“We like to play in those conditions,” he said through a translator.

Seth Lugo (2-2) struck out three in 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

The Mets extended their NL East lead over Atlanta to three games with their seventh win in their last nine meetings against the Yankees. This series marks only the second time the city rivals have both finished first — the other coming in April 2015.

With a Mets win tonight, the Empire State Building in Manhattan is set to light up in blue and orange.

The teams will play two more times this season at Yankee Stadium in late August.

Scuffling for the first time all year, the AL East-leading Yankees finished the All-Star break 2-5 on the road trip. They have dropped 10 of their last 15 games.

“We know we’re really good, and we know we’re going to struggle this season,” Boone said. “Of course we’ll embrace a little bit of adversity. We’ll power through it, there’s no question in my mind.”

Judge, who led the majors with 38 home runs, fanned a triple on sliders from Scherzer. The first ended with two out in the third and the last came with runners on the corners to end the seventh.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner coolly walked off the mound before hitting high-fives with teammates in the dugout.

“He’s one of the best in the game for a reason,” Judge said. “I just had to try to stay in my zone and he made me spread out a little bit and made some great pitches.”

Scherzer also got into trouble in the fifth, when DJ LeMahieu reached shortstop with two on, and in the sixth, a frustrated Josh Donaldson slammed his helmet after grounding the pitcher on a slider with runners at the corners.

“It’s fun. It’s for New York’s bragging rights,” said Scherzer, who had a 0.82 ERA in five starts on his birthday. “They’re a great team, they have a great lineup and it’s fun to compete in an environment like this.”

Trainer’s room

Yankees: RHP Michael King underwent surgery on his fractured right elbow. Boone said the team won’t know for at least two months whether to expect King back for spring training next year. … LHP Jack Britton (Tommy John surgery) threw another bullpen and is scheduled to face hitters over the next 10 days, but Boone doesn’t want to make any assumptions about whether the reliever can return by September.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right scapula stress reaction) threw 67 pitches in four innings for Triple-A Syracuse in what could be his final minor league rehab outing before rejoining New York’s rotation next week. “The plan right now is to pitch to us next time if everything goes well,” Showalter said. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has not appeared in a major league game since July 7, 2021. … RHP Trevor May (right triceps inflammation) worked one inning for Syracuse in the same game. … C James McCann (left oblique strain) went to Double-A Binghamton on a rehab assignment.

Next

Yankees: Welcome to the Bronx Thursday night for struggling Kansas City. Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.93 ERA) pitches for New York against Brady Singer (4-3, 3.82 ERA) in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Mets: After their second day off this week, the Mets face Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.81 ERA) on Friday night for the fourth time since June 19. New York RHP Chris Bassitt (7-7, 3.72 ERA) pitches series opener at Miami.