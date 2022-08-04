New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) sent seven 2022 model year midsize vehicles through its latest crash test procedure, and only one of them fared well.

The Subaru Outback received a top score of Good in the updated side impact test, which simulates a 4,200-pound vehicle T-boning the vehicle at 37 mph.

Those numbers are up from 3,300 pounds and 31 mph in the previous version of the test, and result in 82% more force being applied to the struck vehicle.

The Hyundai Sonata and Volkswagen Jetta both received acceptable scores and the Honda Accord marginal, while the Chevrolet Malibu, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry all rated poorly. Each vehicle scored well in the previous test.

IIHS President David Harkey suggested that the Outback’s high-riding nature, which some classify as an SUV rather than a midsize wagon, helped its performance. In fact, during a round of side impact testing last year that included 18 midsize SUVs, 10 received good scores and none were rated poor.

“With vehicles sitting lower to the ground, the striking barrier hits more on the door panel, he said.

While the Altima and Malibu have been singled out for allowing significant cabin intrusion, the Camry fares better in this regard.

However, the side curtain airbags in all three vehicles allowed the head of the driver or rear passenger dummy or both to slide under the airbag and hit the window.

The tests are preliminary at this point and intended to give automakers a benchmark, but a marginal score is needed to earn the IIHS Top Safety Pick award and the highest Top Safety Pick+ designation starting next year.