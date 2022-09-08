Style, midfield and strikers are Potter’s key issues

Pass on his gaming philosophy

Graham Potter has earned his reputation as a coach by creating teams with a clear playing style. Chelsea have players who implement his passing philosophy, but the question is how long it will take the former Birmingham and Stoke midfielder to convey his ideas. Tuchel is known to have made an immediate impact since taking over from Frank Lampard at the start of last year, and while Potter opposes him to match the German’s achievement in Champions League victory, he will be under no illusions about the expectations of his new employer.

Deal with protection

Tuchel’s success in the first few months at Stamford Bridge was based on their solid three-man defense, but the departure of Antonio Rüdiger and, to a lesser extent, Andreas Christensen created a major problem. The signing of Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana for a total of £103m should fix that once they both get back on their feet properly, but for now it’s likely the new manager will have to lean heavily on 37-year-old Thiago Silva. Keeping both costly left-backs, Ben Chilwell (£45m) and former Brighton defender Mark Cucurella (£55m), will also be a challenge, although you can bet Potter has a plan.

Thiago Silva could continue to play an important role for Chelsea at the age of 37 as Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana get back on their feet. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Choose the right formation

Under Potter’s guidance, Brighton’s players were adept at switching between systems, and he noticed the confusion caused by some of Tuchel’s tactics against Dinamo Zagreb in what turned out to be the German’s last match. Expect Chelsea to take a tougher approach in the opening weeks – possibly sticking to the 3-4-3 formation that was Tuchel’s favored formation – as Potter works his magic in training, though the 47-year-old will know he has to create a side that is also fun to watch. Getting the most out of their cornerbacks, especially the dangerous Reece James on the right wing after he signed a new five-year deal on Tuesday, will be key to getting them back to work.

Solve problems with the central midfielder

Often without the services of N’Golo Kante due to persistent injuries over the past year, Chelsea have struggled to shine in matches under Tuchel and it was surprising that this area was not boosted in the transfer window. Brighton’s progress under Potter has been marked by their growing ability to dominate possession and dictate play – even against some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League – so finding the right combination of options including Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher , will be decisive. Ensuring that Kante, who entered the last 12 months of his contract, returns soon would also be convenient.

N’Golo Kante in action for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur last month. Chelsea sensed his absence. Photograph: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Help Mount get back to his best shape

Mason Mount was the only Chelsea player to speak to the press after the loss to Dynamo, despite a difficult night as he struggled in different positions. “We are a team that is coming to life, we are strong and we use this as a moment in time to come together and watch us come out of this form,” said the England midfielder. The 23-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists for Chelsea in the Premier League last season but has yet to score in any category this campaign. Finding the best role for the academy product, which has established itself as the heartbeat of the club over the past few years with its brilliant performances, will be high on Potter’s to-do list.

Decide who will be Chelsea’s main player

Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on transfer deadline day to replace Romelu Lukaku was Tuchel’s latest dice roll after a summer that saw Chelsea flirt with the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Aubameyang, 33, is not quite the player he was at Borussia Dortmund under Tuchel, so Potter must decide whether to build his attack around the Gabon striker or take a different approach. Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling offer an alternative to the average line-up and will deliver the same work-rate as the outstanding Danny Welbeck at Brighton this season. Armando Broja, who signed a lucrative new six-year contract after a great loan spell at Southampton last season, could also become a more active player.