2024 Ford Mustang is coming soon.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed that the all-new Pony car will make its debut at the North American International Detroit Auto Show in September.

“It’s an amazing car, and I’m so excited to share it with the world,” Farley said of the automakers Second quarter earnings call.

Official details on the seventh-generation Mustang have yet to be announced, but a teaser animation released in June assured that it will be available with a six-speed manual transmission.

The clip’s audio track also features the signature sound of a V8 engine revving.

Ford hasn’t shown any images of the car, but camouflaged models have been spotted on public roads giving an idea of ​​its overall shape.

It clearly has the Mustang’s classic long hood, short deck profile.

The photo of the scantily clad man was also taken secretly inside the Ford facility and is an artist Mustang7G fan Website It used the available information to create renderings of what the car would look like when the wraps came off.

The Mustang may steal the dark horse muscle car race

They only show the front of the car, but were created to depict both the V8-powered GT and the turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost model with fog lamps.

With the Mustang set to hit the stage during the Detroit Auto Show’s media day on September 14, it won’t take long to find out just how close the images are to the real thing.