Study: Restricted voting laws are more prevalent in Republican-controlled states with diverse populations

Restrictive voting laws passed in the wake of the 2020 election were more prevalent in Republican-controlled states with ethnically diverse populations. Analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice.

A Brennan Center report released Wednesday shows that even as partisan battles around elections in the US deepen, the restrictive voter rights and voting access legislation introduced in all but one state starting in 2020 is not an entirely partisan issue.

“It may surprise people that this is not just a story about a party,” said Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the Brennan Center’s Voting Rights Division. “[Voting rights have] It became an incredibly polarized, political issue, and I think people are used to thinking of it as a partisan issue. But this study shows that it is not only the party that is playing a role here. It’s also about race.”

Researchers analyzed “restricted” voting provisions introduced in state legislatures in 2021, the political and demographic composition of legislative districts, and the 2020 Cooperative Election Study, an online national study conducted before and after major US elections.

‘Ethnic Resentment’

This study examines “racial resentment,” a political science term developed in the 1980s to measure the role of race in public opinion.

“Representatives from white districts in the most racially diverse states were the most likely to sponsor anti-voter bills,” the Brennan Center report found at the legislative district level. At the state level, the intersection of race and partisanship was the strongest predictor of restrictive voting bills, as less diverse states were “less likely” to introduce or pass restrictive legislation regardless of political party.

A Brennan Center report states, “We are not seeing these bills introduced and passed everywhere where Republicans hold control; instead, they are most prevalent in states where they hold control and have significant non-white populations.” .”

“Similarly, it is not the case that only Republican-leaning legislative districts are represented by lawmakers who sponsor these bills. Sponsorship of these bills is concentrated in the whitest parts of the most diverse states, and we find evidence that race and Racial resentment is above-and-beyond the influence of partisanship.”

Republicans have argued that voting protection laws, such as voter ID and purging voting rolls, are necessary to ensure the integrity of elections, although experts say there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the US. For example, Tennessee officials are making efforts to make it easier to register to vote, including online, and extending the early voting period.

New ‘anti-voter’ laws limit access

A 2021 USA Today analysis found that while some states passed post-2020 laws to expand voting access, 55 million eligible voters faced new “anti-voter” laws limiting access to the ballot last year. Americans collectively lost more than 160 days of absentee voting availability with the changes.

Voting rights issues have been a particularly hot-button topic following former President Donald Trump’s repeated, baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Former members of Trump’s cabinet and even Trump’s own family now acknowledge that the election was legitimate, but disinformation efforts fueling conspiracy theories have plagued the US election landscape.

States with unified Republican control of the legislature and the governor’s office might be expected to pass restrictive voting laws at similar rates, Morales-Doyle said, but the research shows “how race and party are not perfectly aligned in this country.”

The Brennan Center, based in New York, is a nonpartisan law and policy organization focused on issues such as democracy and criminal justice. It is named after former US Supreme Court Justice William J. Named after Brennan Jr.

The Brennan Center cites disparate 2021 legislative activity in the most uncompetitive Republican states, where four “white” states — Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana and West Virginia — introduce less than half of the most racially-observed voting rights restrictions. The variously uncontested Republican states of Mississippi, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Alaska.

Morales-Doyle said the report is not intended to draw “conclusions about what motivated any individual legislator to introduce a bill,” but examines how race and attitudes toward diversity are shaping public policy. Morales-Doyle said the Brennan Center has seen frequent instances of restricting voter access in places with growing diverse populations or “where people of color are exercising political power.”

“It’s still true today that restrictions on voting rights often disproportionately affect voters of color,” Morales-Doyle said.